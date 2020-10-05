Lady Tigers end regular season on high note

It was a special weekend for the Fremont softball team as the Lady Tigers swept its Heartland Athletic Conference pool, giving head coach Michael Schleicher his 200th win and pitcher Ella Cooper logged her 200th strikeout of the season.
"It was validating to win our pool today and have so many of the girls on our roster step up in one way or another and contribute to getting these wins today,” Schleicher said. “This is exactly what we need heading into district play."
The Lady Tigers were the No. 7 seed in the tournament, putting them in Pool B.
Fremont knocked off Kearney 4-0 in the first game then upset Lincoln East.
In the opening game of the tournament, Cooper pitched a shutout to push Fremont past Kearney 4-0. The sophomore had 13 strikeouts while scattering three hits.
Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Kylie Phillips driving in Anna Prauner, who started the inning with a double. Alexa Chapman drove in Phillips with a single to left.
The Lady Tigers doubled its lead in the fifth with Cooper tripling to right with two runners on.
"Anna and Ella had fantastic at bats today at the top of our lineup and really kick started our offense,” Schleicher said.
Schleicher’s 200th win comes in his ninth year as the head coach of the Lady Tigers.
"This 200th win is very special and a great way to start the day,” Schleicher said. “I have been fortunate to coach a lot of great young ladies and work with some outstanding coaches over the years."
Fremont finished off the regular season with an 8-3 win over Lincoln East to end the HAC Tournament 2-0.
Cooper logged 12 strikeouts, scattering three hits and walk in her second complete game of the day in what Schleicher called ‘her best outing in a Tiger uniform.’
"Ella was absolutely masterful in the circle today,” Schleicher said. “She did an excellent job of moving the ball around and keeping opposing hitters off balance and uncomfortable."
East took advantage of two the few errant pitches out of Cooper’s hand, sending a solo shot out in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 1-0 game and another two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth.
In between East’s home runs, Fremont’s offense got to work, compiling eight runs in the top of the sixth on eight hits.
Hadeley Dowty tied the game on a single to right, scoring Chapman, who started the rally with a double.
Tawdie Escamilla gave Fremont the lead for good with an RBI ground out, scoring Mallory Schleicher, who reached on a single.
Cooper aided her own cause with a triple adding two more runs to the Lady Tigers tally.
Kinning followed with a double to score Cooper. Chapman, in her second at-bat of the inning, cleared the bases with a two-run shot to right to set the score at 8-1.
Fremont (18-17) begins district play Wednesday, traveling to North Platte for the Class A-4 district and will take on Bellevue East, who the Lady Tigers XXX. On the other side of the bracket is North Platte and Lincoln Northeast.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. with either a semifinals or elimination game to follow.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!