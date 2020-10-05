Lady Tigers end regular season on high note

It was a special weekend for the Fremont softball team as the Lady Tigers swept its Heartland Athletic Conference pool, giving head coach Michael Schleicher his 200th win and pitcher Ella Cooper logged her 200th strikeout of the season.

"It was validating to win our pool today and have so many of the girls on our roster step up in one way or another and contribute to getting these wins today,” Schleicher said. “This is exactly what we need heading into district play."

The Lady Tigers were the No. 7 seed in the tournament, putting them in Pool B.

Fremont knocked off Kearney 4-0 in the first game then upset Lincoln East.

In the opening game of the tournament, Cooper pitched a shutout to push Fremont past Kearney 4-0. The sophomore had 13 strikeouts while scattering three hits.

Fremont jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Kylie Phillips driving in Anna Prauner, who started the inning with a double. Alexa Chapman drove in Phillips with a single to left.

The Lady Tigers doubled its lead in the fifth with Cooper tripling to right with two runners on.

"Anna and Ella had fantastic at bats today at the top of our lineup and really kick started our offense,” Schleicher said.