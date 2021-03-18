 Skip to main content
Lady Tigers excited to get back on the pitch
Fremont's Maddie Jones controls the ball in a game against Grand Island at Heedum Field in 2018. 

 File Photo

The Fremont girls soccer teams will have a lot of returners to lean on as they enter the 2021 season after not have a season last year.

“I am very excited about tomorrow,” Fremont co-head coach Chad Manning, in his first year at the helm alongside Gina Hoffman, said. “They had a good winter season and a lot of preseason open gyms that it was just awesome. There just seems to be a good level of excitement and enthusiasm this year.”

Even with the year away from high school soccer being played in the state, Fremont returns the bulk of it’s roster from 2019.

“We have eight starters plus a new group of freshman,” Manning said. “We’ve got talent really at every level.”

That chemistry has promoted a zeal to improve upon a 3-10 mark during the Lady Tigers last season.

“They are all excited about it, there is a lot of excitement and knowledge on this team,” Manning said. “A lot of girls that take this game very seriously, so a strength of ours is our enthusiasm and passion.

Junior keeper Thalia Tenney and senior defender Alex Lamme will anchor the back field this season.

Sophomore Jennifer Tenney will be a key contributor in the midfield.

Fremont opens its season at 4 p.m. Thursday against Omaha Bryant.

2021 Schedule

March 18—Tournament at Omaha Bryant, 4 p.m.

March 20—Tournament at Omaha Bryant, 11 a.m.

March 22—at Lincoln Pius X, 5:45 p.m.

March 26—at Columbus, 5 p.m.

April 1—at Lincoln Northeast

April 3—Tournament at Norfolk

April 5—Lincoln Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

April 8—Kearney, 4:30 p.m.

April 10—Lincoln North Star, 11 a.m.

April 15—Lincoln Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

April 19—at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

April 20—Lincoln High, 4:30 p.m.

April 22—Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.

April 26—at Lincoln East, 5 p.m.

