Lady Tigers fall in season-opener

Fremont tennis fell 7-2 in its season opener Thursday to Lincoln North Star on the Lady Tigers home courts.

“We needed this day, win or lose, we just needed to get this match and see where we are at and see how we are all playing,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “It’s one thing to see how you are playing against each other day in and day out in practice, it’s another thing to go up against somebody that you have to adapt to.”

Fremont had to grind out its two victories with sophomore Abbie Bigsby picking up an 8-6 win at No. 2 singles and senior Katie Johnson earning a 9-8 (7-4) win.

Abbie Bigsby, playing in her first high school match, jumped out to an early 6-3 lead. Lincoln North Star’s Kirsten Adamson took back to back sets

“She came over to me on the changeover and she said ‘she’s getting everything back and I am so tired,’ and it’s at that point you have to convince you player that you’ve got to keep going and grind through it,” Justin Bigsby said. “She played much tougher at the end.”

The sophomore never let her lead slip to pick up the first win over her high school career.