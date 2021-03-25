Lady Tigers fall in season-opener

Fremont tennis fell 7-2 in its season opener Thursday to Lincoln North Star on the Lady Tigers home courts.
“We needed this day, win or lose, we just needed to get this match and see where we are at and see how we are all playing,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “It’s one thing to see how you are playing against each other day in and day out in practice, it’s another thing to go up against somebody that you have to adapt to.”
Fremont had to grind out its two victories with sophomore Abbie Bigsby picking up an 8-6 win at No. 2 singles and senior Katie Johnson earning a 9-8 (7-4) win.
Abbie Bigsby, playing in her first high school match, jumped out to an early 6-3 lead. Lincoln North Star’s Kirsten Adamson took back to back sets
“She came over to me on the changeover and she said ‘she’s getting everything back and I am so tired,’ and it’s at that point you have to convince you player that you’ve got to keep going and grind through it,” Justin Bigsby said. “She played much tougher at the end.”
The sophomore never let her lead slip to pick up the first win over her high school career.
“This is kind of like freshman year for her, after losing last year,” Justin Bigsby said. “To see her get that ‘W’ is encouraging.”
Johnson battled back from a 7-6 deficit to force the tiebreaker then took the win 7-4 in the final set.
“We haven’t practiced tiebreakers yet at all this season, so to see her get that tiebreaker win was huge,” Justin Bigsby said.
The day started with Fremont dropping all three of its doubles matches.
No. 1 Tawnie Escamilla and Abbie Bigsby fell 9-7 to Abby Lottman and Caitlin Hudson.
Jules Schmidt and Grace Blick combined at No. 2 doubles and fell 8-6 to Haley Bourassa and Kennedi Lietschuck.
Mackenzie Kirby and Johnson fell 8-4 in the No. 3 doubles match.
“We had our chances definitely in two of them,” Justin Bigsby said.
Escamilla dropped her No.1 singles match 8-2 to Jeana Phan.
No. 3 Schmidt, No. 4 Blick and No. 5 Kirby all lost in 8-4 matches.
Fremont returns to the courts tomorrow at 4 p.m. against Grand Island.