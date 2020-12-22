Lady Tigers fall in Top 10 clash

Pius opened up a double-digit lead briefly in the second stanza, but Shepard pulled the Thunderbolts back to single-digits in the closing seconds of the half, knocking down a turnaround jump shot as the half came to a close to keep Pius’ lead at 39-30.

Fremont erased most of the deficit in the opening minutes of the third quarter, drawing within a possession at 47-44.

The Lady Tigers hung around for the rest of the night, going into the final frame down 53-49.

Fremont made its final stand early in the frame, outscoring the Thunderbolts 7-2 to start the fourth quarter with McCabe scoring four-straight points to tie the game, followed by a free throw from Earth to take a 56-55 lead.

Pius reclaimed the lead for good with four-straight points with three minutes, 29 seconds left.

“We really felt like we could come in and knock them off, but we talked afterwards that we have to realize that they are No.1 for a reason and state champs for a reason,” Flynn said. “They are a very, very good team.”

This is Fremont’s fourth straight loss to Pius dating back to the 2018-19 season.

“It’s just always hard when you think you are going to win and you come up short,” Flynn said.