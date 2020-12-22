Lady Tigers fall in Top 10 clash

LINCOLN - In a battle featuring two of the top girls basketball prospects in Nebraska, it was the secondary scoring options for both No. 1 Lincoln Pius X and No. 2 Fremont which would play the deciding factors Tuesday nights 66-62 Thunderbolt win.
Fremont’s Charli Earth and Sarah Shepard combined for 33 points - 17 for Earth and 16 for Shepard.
“To see them step up and play big because Taylor (McCabe) is always going to get their best shot and they were hounding her,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought Charlie showed she had some confidence there and Sarah had some big takes to the hoop with a purpose.”
Pius got 18 points out of Adison Markowski, who came into the game averaging 4 points per game.
“That one kind of surprised us, but we knew she could shoot,” Flynn said.
Nebraska-commit Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 22 points while Fremont’s Taylor McCabe, who is committed to Iowa, paced the Lady Tigers with 18 points.
Pius landed the first blow in the Class A heavyweight fight, jumping out to a 9-0 lead.
Fremont found a response in freshman McKenna Murphy, who came off the bench to score all five of her points to bring the Lady Tigers to within two, 14-12.
Earth propelled Fremont to a short-lived 16-14 lead with a runner in the lane. Pius finished the frame with a three-point play, hauling in an air ball which led to a last second bucket and a free throw as time expired.
Pius opened up a double-digit lead briefly in the second stanza, but Shepard pulled the Thunderbolts back to single-digits in the closing seconds of the half, knocking down a turnaround jump shot as the half came to a close to keep Pius’ lead at 39-30.
Fremont erased most of the deficit in the opening minutes of the third quarter, drawing within a possession at 47-44.
The Lady Tigers hung around for the rest of the night, going into the final frame down 53-49.
Fremont made its final stand early in the frame, outscoring the Thunderbolts 7-2 to start the fourth quarter with McCabe scoring four-straight points to tie the game, followed by a free throw from Earth to take a 56-55 lead.
Pius reclaimed the lead for good with four-straight points with three minutes, 29 seconds left.
“We really felt like we could come in and knock them off, but we talked afterwards that we have to realize that they are No.1 for a reason and state champs for a reason,” Flynn said. “They are a very, very good team.”
This is Fremont’s fourth straight loss to Pius dating back to the 2018-19 season.
“It’s just always hard when you think you are going to win and you come up short,” Flynn said.
A rematch between the two favorites to play for the Class A crown could happen as early as next week with Fremont the No. 2 seed in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament while Pius X holds the top seed with the championship game slated for Dec. 31.