Lady Tigers fall on senior night to Lincoln Southeast

Fremont tennis lost 7-2 to Lincoln Southeast Monday night.

“Southeast is one of the top three teams in the state, so I knew today was going to be tough for us, but I liked the way the girls fought,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.

Abbie Bigsby helped the Lady Tigers pick up their two wins on the day with the sophomore securing an 8-3 win over Ella Kostal in the No. 2 singles spot.

Bigsby went up 3-0 in the match before Kostal rattled off back-to-back points to draw within a game. Bigsby dropped just one game the rest of the way to secure the victory.

“That was impressive to see her go against a steady player like that and play confidently,” Justin Bigsby said.

Bigsby and Jules Schmidt combined for a 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles spot over Helen Jamison and Ansley Southan.

Fremont’s No. 1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik and No. 2 doubles Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby both fell 8-0.

“We are struggling right now in our doubles with our confidence more than anything because we’ve played some really tough competition in the last few weeks,” Bigbsy said.