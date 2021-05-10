Lady Tigers fall on senior night to Lincoln Southeast

Fremont tennis lost 7-2 to Lincoln Southeast Monday night.
“Southeast is one of the top three teams in the state, so I knew today was going to be tough for us, but I liked the way the girls fought,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.
Abbie Bigsby helped the Lady Tigers pick up their two wins on the day with the sophomore securing an 8-3 win over Ella Kostal in the No. 2 singles spot.
Bigsby went up 3-0 in the match before Kostal rattled off back-to-back points to draw within a game. Bigsby dropped just one game the rest of the way to secure the victory.
“That was impressive to see her go against a steady player like that and play confidently,” Justin Bigsby said.
Bigsby and Jules Schmidt combined for a 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles spot over Helen Jamison and Ansley Southan.
Fremont’s No. 1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik and No. 2 doubles Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby both fell 8-0.
“We are struggling right now in our doubles with our confidence more than anything because we’ve played some really tough competition in the last few weeks,” Bigbsy said.
Despite the results, the Lady Tigers feel they have their doubles pairs dialed in after mixing and matching line-up for a healthy chunk of the season.
“We’ve got to the point where we’ve reached a comfort level with our current pairings, now we just have to play off our strengths more than anything else,” Bigsby said. “Because we changed line-ups so often, we’ve still been on a learning curve the last two weeks with these doubles teams.”
Schmidt in the No. 1 slot, Escamilla at No. 3 and Blick at No. 4 were all shutout in their singles match 8-0.
Kirby and Mendlik, filling the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots respectively, both lost 8-4.
The Lady Tigers honored their three seniors following the match—Escamilla, Katie Johnson and Holly Robinson.
“Anytime you have seniors that have played all four years like these three girls did, they’ve all contributed in some way or another,” Bigsby said.
Fremont will travel to Lincoln Wednesday to take part in the HAC conference tournament.