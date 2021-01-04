Lady Tigers fall short in HAC title game

“(Markowski) has such great hands and so many times I was complimenting our girls on the position they had,” Flynn said. “They had her sandwiched sometimes exactly where you’d want them to be and yet she’d come up with it.”

The Thunderbolts wouldn’t trail the rest of the way as Fremont mustered just two points - an Earth lay-up to cap off her 17 point game - in the final five minutes of action.

“I think a lot of it was them hitting a couple big shots right at the key time and finishing strong and us just missing,” Flynn said.

It felt like Fremont could not miss in the opening half as the Lady Tigers converted on 10 of 17 3-point shots including a McKenna Murphy triple at the end of the first half to send Fremont into the locker room up 41-38.

“We were pretty excited about that first half,” Flynn said.

The sharpshooting cooled off following the break with Fremont knocking down just 3 of 8 from range.

“That’s probably more typical,” Flynn said.

Fremont (8-2) is shooting 37% from three on the season.

“It’s not bad, but it looks bad when you hit 10 in the first half and then three in the second.”