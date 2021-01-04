Lady Tigers fall short in HAC title game

LINCOLN - For a second-time, an extended run by No. 1 Lincoln Pius X allowed the Thunderbolts to escape the grasp of No. 2 Fremont.
In the first meeting, it was an 8-0 run to open the game. On Saturday, it was a 12-0 run at the heart of the fourth quarter of the Heartland Atheltic Conference championship game.
“For 30 minutes it looked like we had the upper hand,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
Pius’ late run erased a seven point Lady Tiger lead and led to a final score of 79-67.
A Macy Bryant steal led to a run-out for Taylor McCabe to put the Lady Tiger up seven, 65-58.
Pius answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Fremont’s lead down to one then continued with four-straight points from Alexis Markowski to regain the lead at 68-65 with four minutes, 19 seconds to play.
Markowski, listed at 6’4”, was a problem all afternoon for the Lady Tigers with both of Fremont’s inside players - Bryant and Charli Earth - getting into foul trouble in the second half
“We do have to find a different way to stop Markowski and not let it be a 10 foot and in game,” Flynn said.
Markowski finished with a record-setting 42 points and 22 rebounds while Pius also got a career-high 23 points from Miriam Miller.
“(Markowski) has such great hands and so many times I was complimenting our girls on the position they had,” Flynn said. “They had her sandwiched sometimes exactly where you’d want them to be and yet she’d come up with it.”
The Thunderbolts wouldn’t trail the rest of the way as Fremont mustered just two points - an Earth lay-up to cap off her 17 point game - in the final five minutes of action.
“I think a lot of it was them hitting a couple big shots right at the key time and finishing strong and us just missing,” Flynn said.
It felt like Fremont could not miss in the opening half as the Lady Tigers converted on 10 of 17 3-point shots including a McKenna Murphy triple at the end of the first half to send Fremont into the locker room up 41-38.
“We were pretty excited about that first half,” Flynn said.
The sharpshooting cooled off following the break with Fremont knocking down just 3 of 8 from range.
“That’s probably more typical,” Flynn said.
Fremont (8-2) is shooting 37% from three on the season.
“It’s not bad, but it looks bad when you hit 10 in the first half and then three in the second.”
Bryant led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 20 points, knocking down 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. McCabe added 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting from deep and Earth added 17 points
“Even though it’s a crappy feeling right now, if we can learn and grow from it we are going to get another shot at them down the stretch,” Flynn said.
Flynn added he felt the HAC tournament was a good primer for what the Lady Tigers hope to experience at the state tournament.
“We really had a good week,” Flynn said. “This is similar to what the state tournament week is going to be like because we had a pretty good opponent in the first round, a top four team in Lincoln Southwest to get to this championship game.”
Fremont hosts Columbus (2-6) on Tuesday.