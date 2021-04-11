Lady Tigers fall to Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star scored three unanswered second half goals to beat the Fremont Lady Tigers 4-1 Saturday.

"The first half we had better possession, we were able to move the ball up and down and then in the second half they stepped their game up significantly and we weren't able to counter their attack," Fremont co-head coach Chad Manning said.

The Gators broke through the Lady Tigers defensive line in the 35th minute to stake out a 1-0 lead that would last until halftime.

Fremont found an equalizer 54 seconds into the second half as Denise Lango bent in a corner kick to knot the game up at 1-1.

"That was very exciting," Manning said. "On those corner kicks, she knows where to place the ball.

North Star found the back of the net in rapid fashion, going back in front 2-1 in the 45th minute and 3-1 in the 48th minute.

The Gators tacked on the final goal of the game in the 64th minute to set the final score.

The Lady Tigers fall to 3-5 on the season with the loss.

Fremont hosts Lincoln Southwest at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Christensen Field.

