Lady Tigers fend off Lincoln High at home
Lady Tigers fend off Lincoln High at home

FRE_050721_FHS Tennis_p1.jpg

Fremont's Mackenzie Kirby returns a shot during the No. 2 doubles match Thursday against Lincoln High. Kirby and partner Grace Blick won 8-6.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont tennis fended off Lincoln High 5-4 in Thursday’s home dual.

“This was a solid win against a scrappy Lincoln High team,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I was a little worried how we would come out today as we haven’t hit much since last Saturday. But the girls responded well today.”

The Lady Tigers started the day with a pair of wins in doubles action.

No. 2 doubles Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby held on for a tightly fought 9-8 (3) win over Maria Garcia and Kate Bergmeyer .

“They needed to get a win in a close match,” Bigsby said. “It was just fun to see them play through to the end and get the victory.”

No. 3 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Jules Schmidt earn an 8-1 win over Tai’an Williams and Isabella Elrod.

Bigbsy, at No. 2 singles and Schmidt, at No. 1 singles, both secured individual wins.

Bigsby won 8-0 over Abby Crotteau while Schmidt secured a 8-3 victory over Ainsley Frederick.

No. 3 singles Tawnie Escamilla secured the match with a 8-5 victory Katie Smith.

“The top of our line-up really played well, with Abbie, Jules, and Tawnie getting four of our wins,” Bigsby said.

Blick lost her No. 4 singles match 8-0 while Kirby lost an 8-6 battle at No. 5.

No. 6 singles Adisyn Mendlik dropped an 8-2 match.

