Lady Tigers fend off Lincoln High at home

Fremont tennis fended off Lincoln High 5-4 in Thursday’s home dual.

“This was a solid win against a scrappy Lincoln High team,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I was a little worried how we would come out today as we haven’t hit much since last Saturday. But the girls responded well today.”

The Lady Tigers started the day with a pair of wins in doubles action.

No. 2 doubles Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby held on for a tightly fought 9-8 (3) win over Maria Garcia and Kate Bergmeyer .

“They needed to get a win in a close match,” Bigsby said. “It was just fun to see them play through to the end and get the victory.”

No. 3 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Jules Schmidt earn an 8-1 win over Tai’an Williams and Isabella Elrod.

Bigbsy, at No. 2 singles and Schmidt, at No. 1 singles, both secured individual wins.

Bigsby won 8-0 over Abby Crotteau while Schmidt secured a 8-3 victory over Ainsley Frederick.

No. 3 singles Tawnie Escamilla secured the match with a 8-5 victory Katie Smith.