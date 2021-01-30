 Skip to main content
Lady Tigers fend off Norfolk
FRE_020221_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's McKenna Murphy takes a shot in the first half of the Lady Tigers 77-66 win over Norfolk Friday night at Al Bahe Gymnasium. Murphy was one of three Fremont players to score in double-figures with 10 points.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

The Fremont girls basketball team secured its tenth double-digit margin of victory Friday night, taking down Norfolk 77-66.

The Lady Tigers raced out to a 23-10 lead in the opening frame, which would prove to be the difference in the ball game. 

Norfolk matched Fremont in the second quarter, only allowing the Lady Tigers to add a point to their lead by the halftime break 45-31. 

Fremont shot 60% from the field in the first half - 18 of 30 - while knocking down seven 3-pointers. 

The Panthers chipped away at Fremont's lead in the second half, outscoring the Lady Tigers 21-15 in the third quarter. 

Fremont regrouped and kept Norfolk at arms length in the final period to move the Lady Tigers record to 14-3 on the season. 

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting including six made 3-pointers. 

Sarah Shepard finished a rebound shy of a double-double going for 14 points and nine boards. 

McKenna Murphy was the third Lady Tiger in double figures. Bella Keaton, Charli Earth and Macy Bryant all chipped in eight points. 

