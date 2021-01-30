Lady Tigers fend off Norfolk

The Fremont girls basketball team secured its tenth double-digit margin of victory Friday night, taking down Norfolk 77-66.
The Lady Tigers raced out to a 23-10 lead in the opening frame, which would prove to be the difference in the ball game.
Norfolk matched Fremont in the second quarter, only allowing the Lady Tigers to add a point to their lead by the halftime break 45-31.
Fremont shot 60% from the field in the first half - 18 of 30 - while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
The Panthers chipped away at Fremont's lead in the second half, outscoring the Lady Tigers 21-15 in the third quarter.
Fremont regrouped and kept Norfolk at arms length in the final period to move the Lady Tigers record to 14-3 on the season.
Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting including six made 3-pointers.
Sarah Shepard finished a rebound shy of a double-double going for 14 points and nine boards.
McKenna Murphy was the third Lady Tiger in double figures. Bella Keaton, Charli Earth and Macy Bryant all chipped in eight points.