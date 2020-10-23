Lady Tigers finish runner-up for third straight year

KEARNEY—For a third straight season, the Lady Tigers are coming home from the Class A state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club with a team trophy.
For a third straight season, the wooden cutout of Nebraska is adorned with silver instead of gold.
The Lady Tigers came 23 points shy of a state title Friday, finishing runner-up to Lincoln East with 88 points to the Spartans' 65.
“I don’t know if bittersweet is the right word, but we came here trying to win a state championship and we fell a little short of that,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “Hats have to be tipped to Lincoln East. They did what we did all year and they did it it a little bit better.”
Senior Shelby Bracker was the top finisher for the Lady Tigers, claiming an All-State finish in eighth with a time of 19:10.22 in her final race for Fremont.
“What a special exclamation point,” Smrcina said. “A testament to four years of hard work. That’s not just one summer or one workout a day, that’s four years of doing things the right way.”
Sophomore Elli Dahl claimed her second All-State finish, taking 11th in 19:18.19, well off her state title pace last season, nonetheless an achievement with the state meet being her fourth of the season.
“I don’t think it surprises anyone, but it's still a thing when you see a kid miss seven weeks and still get a state medal, that speaks volumes about who she is as a competitor.
"Elli Dahl will be back next year, that’s for sure.”
Freshman Maris Dahl led a trio of Lady Tigers across the finish line as they combined for the 23rd through 25th placements. Maris Dahl logged a time of 19:43.9 followed by junior Lucy Dillon a second later in 19:44.3, and senior Mara Hemmer ended her career with a 19:47.7.
“We had a little more adversity midrace than we are used to,” Smrcina said. “I think a lot of races, we have been in control the whole time and we found ourselves in a situation that we probably weren’t a hundred percent prepared for and some of that is on me. There are probably one or two things if they go different, but again hats have to go off to Lincoln East.
It is a state trophy and we are proud of the girls and it definitely wasn’t an easy year by any means. With the roller coaster of practices and things getting canceled, we are proud of the girls and happy to finish on this note. ”
Mia Wagner finished two spots behind Dillon in 27th with a 19:53.3. Senior Emily Nau check in at the No. 65 spot in 20:57.9.
Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner claimed the individual state title with a time of 18:11.
Fremont will return four of its seven runners next season.
“Coming home with hardware is great, but it’s going to keep us hungry,” Smrcina said.
Team Scores
1. Lincoln East, 65
2. Fremont, 88
3. Millard West, 97
4. Lincoln Southwest, 102
5. Omaha Marian, 158
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 159
7. Kearney, 174
8. Omaha Westside, 176
9. Millard North, 214
10. Millard South, 234
11. Elkhorn South, 243
12. North Platte, 265
All-State Finishers
1. Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:11.0
2. Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 18:15.3
3. Kaylie Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 18:31.3
4. Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 18:33.3
5. Claire White, Omaha Westside, 19:01.0
6. Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 19:04.6
7. Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:06.6
8. Shelby Bracker, Fremont, 19:10.3
9. Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:15.5
10. Emily Gilbert, Millard West, 19:17.0
11. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 19:18.2
12. Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 19:19.5
13. Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:21.2
14. Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:24.1
15. Sydney Beaudin, Millard West, 19:25.6
