Lady Tigers finish runner-up for third straight year

"Elli Dahl will be back next year, that’s for sure.”

Freshman Maris Dahl led a trio of Lady Tigers across the finish line as they combined for the 23rd through 25th placements. Maris Dahl logged a time of 19:43.9 followed by junior Lucy Dillon a second later in 19:44.3, and senior Mara Hemmer ended her career with a 19:47.7.

“We had a little more adversity midrace than we are used to,” Smrcina said. “I think a lot of races, we have been in control the whole time and we found ourselves in a situation that we probably weren’t a hundred percent prepared for and some of that is on me. There are probably one or two things if they go different, but again hats have to go off to Lincoln East.

It is a state trophy and we are proud of the girls and it definitely wasn’t an easy year by any means. With the roller coaster of practices and things getting canceled, we are proud of the girls and happy to finish on this note. ”

Mia Wagner finished two spots behind Dillon in 27th with a 19:53.3. Senior Emily Nau check in at the No. 65 spot in 20:57.9.

Omaha Marian’s Stella Miner claimed the individual state title with a time of 18:11.

Fremont will return four of its seven runners next season.