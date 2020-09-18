 Skip to main content
Lady Tigers golf competes at Norfolk Invite
The Fremont girls golf team took part in the Norfolk Invite Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.

"This was a great opportunity for the girls to see Norfolk Country Club one more time before heading there to compete in the conference meet in two weeks," coach Matt Burg said.

The Lady Tigers were led by Alyssa Walters, who finished in 37th with a round of 93.

"Alyssa had a really good round today,” Burg said. “I think she was a little disappointed in some of the shots she let get away, keeping her from getting another medal. However, this round is a confidence builder for her heading into the conference meet."

Emma Benson carded a 103 for the day, finishing in 60th.

"Emma struggled a little to start the day, but really held it together and was able to grind out another good score,” Burg said. “I'm really pleased with the progress she is making and the improvements I see."

Maggie Norris and Miriam Huss finished back-to-back in 68th and 69th place. Norris finished with a round of 113 while Huss carded a 115. Zoey Kallio tallied a 144 for 74th.

Team Scores

1. Millard North, 330

T2. Lincoln East, 346

T2. Lincoln Pius X, 346

4. Omaha Westside, 349

T5. Papillion LaVista, 352

T5. Lincoln Southwest, 352

T7. Omaha Marian, 356

T7. Elkhorn South, 356

9. Kearney High, 359

10. Papillion LaVista South, 379

11. Columbus High, 381

12. Millard West, 406

13. Norfolk High, 421

14. Grand Island, 422

15. Fremont High, 424

Top 15 Individuals

1. Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius, 73

2. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 77

3. Katie Ruge, Millard North, 78

4. Bella Pesicka, Millard North, 80

5. Sydney Taake, Papillion LaVista, 82

6. Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 83

7. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 83

8. Malainey Weimers, Millard North, 84

9. Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 85

10. Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86

11. Betsey Lewis, Kearney High, 86

12. Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South, 86

13. Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westside, 87

14. Eve Edwards, Kearney High, 87

15. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 87

