Lady Tigers golf competes at Norfolk Invite

The Fremont girls golf team took part in the Norfolk Invite Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.

"This was a great opportunity for the girls to see Norfolk Country Club one more time before heading there to compete in the conference meet in two weeks," coach Matt Burg said.

The Lady Tigers were led by Alyssa Walters, who finished in 37th with a round of 93.

"Alyssa had a really good round today,” Burg said. “I think she was a little disappointed in some of the shots she let get away, keeping her from getting another medal. However, this round is a confidence builder for her heading into the conference meet."

Emma Benson carded a 103 for the day, finishing in 60th.

"Emma struggled a little to start the day, but really held it together and was able to grind out another good score,” Burg said. “I'm really pleased with the progress she is making and the improvements I see."

Maggie Norris and Miriam Huss finished back-to-back in 68th and 69th place. Norris finished with a round of 113 while Huss carded a 115. Zoey Kallio tallied a 144 for 74th.

Team Scores

1. Millard North, 330

T2. Lincoln East, 346