Lady Tigers hold off Rockets

LINCOLN—The Fremont girls basketball team picked up a tough road win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers took a 16-11 lead after one quarter and then took a 25-20 lead into halftime.
The Rockets, who entered the game on an 8-game winning streak, mounted a comeback outscored FHS 17-14 in the third quarter to pull to within 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers, however, pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Northeast 20-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe scored 19 points to lead Fremont while senior Sydney Golladay added 16 points. Golladay also led the night with a game-high 5 assists.
Junior Charli Earth recorded a double-double for Fremont with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
“Charli Earth did a nice job of hustling tonight,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “She deserved a double-double tonight with the way she played.”
McKenna Minter scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Rockets. The senior who has committed to play basketball at Seaton Hall, led Northeast with nine rebounds.
Fremont, which tied a Class A state record with 18 3-pointers Saturday in a win over Omaha Burke, ended with 12 on Thursday night. McCabe was 5-of-9 and Golladay was 4-of-9 while Sara Shepard was 2-of-4 and Earth 1-of-4.
Fremont improves to 15-5 on the season while Northeast falls to 13-9.
FHS returns to Lincoln Friday night to close out the regular season at North Star. The Gators and Lady Tigers will match up again on Tuesday in the district opener.
“We played them earlier in the season so we know them and they know us,” Flynn said. “We have to come out and play as good as we can play.”
FREMONT 59, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 47
Fremont 16 9 14 20 — 59
Lincoln Northeast 11 9 17 10 — 47
Fremont—S. Golladay 16, McCabe 19, Shepard 8, Earth 14, Bryant 2.
Lincoln Northeast—Jones 8, Le 3, B. Minter 7, Rhodes 3, M. Minter 24, Weinberger 2.
