Lady Tigers hold off Rockets

LINCOLN—The Fremont girls basketball team picked up a tough road win over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers took a 16-11 lead after one quarter and then took a 25-20 lead into halftime.

The Rockets, who entered the game on an 8-game winning streak, mounted a comeback outscored FHS 17-14 in the third quarter to pull to within 39-37 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers, however, pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Northeast 20-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Sophomore Taylor McCabe scored 19 points to lead Fremont while senior Sydney Golladay added 16 points. Golladay also led the night with a game-high 5 assists.

Junior Charli Earth recorded a double-double for Fremont with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

“Charli Earth did a nice job of hustling tonight,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “She deserved a double-double tonight with the way she played.”

McKenna Minter scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Rockets. The senior who has committed to play basketball at Seaton Hall, led Northeast with nine rebounds.