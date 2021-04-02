Lady Tigers nearly perfect in sweep Lincoln Northeast

The Fremont girls tennis team nearly put together a perfect sweep of Lincoln Northeast Thursday, dropping just one game across six matches in a 9-0 win.

The lone game dropped came in the No. 1 doubles match-up with Tawnie Escamilla and Grace Blick picking up an 8-1 win over Chelsea Faulkner and Kylan Magee.

No. 2 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Jules Schmidt combined for an 8-0 sweep of Harlee Damme and Ella Steffan.

In singles play, No. 2 Bigsby, No. 3 Mackenzie Kirby and No. 4 Adisyn Mendlik all shutout their opponents.

No. 1 singles Escamilla, No. 6 singles Katie Johnson and No. 3 doubles Kirby and Mendlik all won by forfeit.

Fremont is 2-1 in duals this season.

The Lady Tigers return to the court Tuesday, April 6, for a home dual with Blair.

