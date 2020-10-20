Lady Tigers No. 1 in final cross country poll

The Fremont Lady Tigers enter the final week of the cross country season with the ranking they started the year with—No. 1.

The Lady Tigers, who received all six first place votes cast, are coming off a team victory at the Class A-3 district race.

Fremont has won every race this year in a shortened season, but faces its stiffest competition of the year Friday in Kearney for the Class A state meet.

The Lady Tigers have not won a state title since 2002 and have finished runner-up the last two seasons.

Fremont’s boys squad fell to No. 3 with one first place vote.

The Class A races are slated to begin around 4:30 p.m. Friday starting with the girls race followed by the boys race at 5 p.m. Awards will follow for Class A beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Top 10

1. Fremont (6), 60

2. Lincoln Southwest, 49

3. Lincoln East, 48

4. Papillion- La Vista South, 46

5. Marian, 37

6. Millard West, 25

7. Millard North, 21