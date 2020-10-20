 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Tigers No. 1 in final cross country poll
View Comments

Lady Tigers No. 1 in final cross country poll

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Lady Tigers enter the final week of the cross country season with the ranking they started the year with—No. 1.

The Lady Tigers, who received all six first place votes cast, are coming off a team victory at the Class A-3 district race.

Fremont has won every race this year in a shortened season, but faces its stiffest competition of the year Friday in Kearney for the Class A state meet.

The Lady Tigers have not won a state title since 2002 and have finished runner-up the last two seasons.

Fremont’s boys squad fell to No. 3 with one first place vote.

The Class A races are slated to begin around 4:30 p.m. Friday starting with the girls race followed by the boys race at 5 p.m. Awards will follow for Class A beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Top 10

1. Fremont (6), 60

2. Lincoln Southwest, 49

3. Lincoln East, 48

4. Papillion- La Vista South, 46

5. Marian, 37

6. Millard West, 25

7. Millard North, 21

8. Westside, 19

9. Kearney, 14

10. Elkhorn South, 6

Others receiving votes: North Platte

Class A Boys Top 10

1. Millard West (4), 73

2. Lincoln North Star (3), 72

3. Fremont (1), 67

4. Creighton Prep, 60

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 45

6. Eklhorn South, 40

7. Lincoln East, 24

8. Gretna, 23

9. Lincoln Southwest, 17

10. Norfolk, 15

Others receiving votes: North Platte, Lincoln Pius X

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News