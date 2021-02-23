Lady Tigers notch 14 three's in blowout of Elkhorn South

Top seeded Fremont took care of Elkhorn South 79-54 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class A-5 district tournament behind a season-high 14 3-pointers.
The Lady Tigers were 14 of 26 from behind the arc with both Charli Earth and Taylor McCabe cashing in four triples. Sarah Sherpard scored all nine of her points from range, going 3 of 4. Macy Bryant knocked down a pair of three’s and Emmalee Sheppard got in on the barrage with a 3-pointer of her own.
The 14 threes ranks among the upper echelon of shooting performances in the state of Nebraska and with Tuesday night’s output, Fremont became the 11th team ever to make 200+ 3-pointers in a season with 209 currently.
“The girls have a lot of confidence right now in each other,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought we had a lot of unselfish gives tonight, getting the ball to the player that was open. There were a couple of time when players passed up their own shot to give to another player and it’s always nice to see that when they knock it down.”
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes of action.
Shepard sent Fremont into the second quarter with a buzzer beating 3-pointer from near half court.
A McCabe triple followed, only for Elkhorn South to put together an 8-0 to get within two, 22-20, prompting a Lady Tigers timeout.
That’d be as close as the Storm got the rest of the night.
“We really talked about how (Elkhorn South’s) seniors weren’t going to go away knowing it was their last game,” Flynn said. “So, I was glad when we established that double-digit lead at the half.”
Fremont answered with an 8-0 run and outscored the Storm 16-4 following the pause in the action with the Lady Tigers leading 38-24 at the intermission.
A dominant third frame—capped off by an Earth 3-pointer at the horn, saw the Lady Tigers extend their lead to 60-33.
Following Elkhorn South’s 8-0 run, Fremont outscored the Storm 38-13.
McCabe led the Lady Tigers with 25 points. Earth added 14, Bryant 12, Shepard nine and Bella Keaton eight.
“I really like the balance we had tonight,” Flynn said.
Fremont will host Papillion-La Vista Thursday for the A-5 crown in a rematch of an early season 72-71 by the Lady Tigers, who needed a pair of free throws from Taylor McCabe to avoid being knocked off.
The two teams combined for 27 made 3-pointers in that game, setting a new NSAA record for combined made three’s in a game.
“We will really focus on knowing that they were very, very close to beating us,” Flynn said. “That is almost is an advantage to us, knowing that we are playing a team that the first time we played them, it was equal.”