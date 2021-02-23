Lady Tigers notch 14 three's in blowout of Elkhorn South

Top seeded Fremont took care of Elkhorn South 79-54 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class A-5 district tournament behind a season-high 14 3-pointers.

The Lady Tigers were 14 of 26 from behind the arc with both Charli Earth and Taylor McCabe cashing in four triples. Sarah Sherpard scored all nine of her points from range, going 3 of 4. Macy Bryant knocked down a pair of three’s and Emmalee Sheppard got in on the barrage with a 3-pointer of her own.

The 14 threes ranks among the upper echelon of shooting performances in the state of Nebraska and with Tuesday night’s output, Fremont became the 11th team ever to make 200+ 3-pointers in a season with 209 currently.

“The girls have a lot of confidence right now in each other,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought we had a lot of unselfish gives tonight, getting the ball to the player that was open. There were a couple of time when players passed up their own shot to give to another player and it’s always nice to see that when they knock it down.”

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes of action.

Shepard sent Fremont into the second quarter with a buzzer beating 3-pointer from near half court.