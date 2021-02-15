 Skip to main content
Lady Tigers pick up fifth straight win
Lady Tigers pick up fifth straight win

The Fremont girls basketball team handled Kearney 64-43 Saturday for their fifth straight win. 

The Lady Tigers outscored Kearney in all four quarter, staking out a 12-10 lead in the opening frame. 

Fremont led 29-22 at halftime. 

The Lady Tigers doubled up their lead out of the halftime break, opening up a double-digit advantage at 47-33. 

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 26 points while also bringing in five rebounds and five steals. 

Charli Earth added 18 points and Bella Keaton chipped in nine points. 

The Lady Tigers host their final home game of the regular season Friday, welcoming Lincoln North Star to Fremont.

