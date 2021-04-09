Lady Tigers run away with team title at Grand Island Invite

The Fremont girls track team owned the Grand Island Invite Thursday, claiming six race wins and taking home the team title by 73 points - 186 to Millard West’s 113.
The Lady Tigers won three of the four relays and took home the top three spots in a pair of races to secure their wide margin of victory in the team standings.
The 4x400 crew of Emmalee Sheppard, Shelby Bracker, Mara Hemmer and Emily Nau got through their four laps of the track in 4:13.18 to claim
Chloe Hemmer, Taylor McCabe, Maddie Grosse and Mara Hemmer combined for the 4x800m relay, winning with a time of 10:24.13.
In the 800m sprint medley, Ella Cooper, Hannah Meyer, Tania Gleason and Sheppard beat the field by four seconds, clocking in at 1:57.05.
Cooper, Glause, Meyer and Gleason combined to form the 4x100m squad, finishing runner-up in 50.81.
The Lady Tigers owned the longer distances, with the Dahl sisters claiming race wins in the 800m, 1,600m and the 3,200m races and Fremont claiming the top two spots in all three races.
Elli Dahl won the 800m with a time of 2:25.50 and the 1,600m in 5:27.31.
Taylor McCabe finished runner-up behind the elder Dahl with a time of 2:26.41 followed by Mara Hemmer in third in a 2:28.37.
Bracker followed Dahl in the 1,600m by three seconds with a time of 5:30.12. Emily Nau also claimed a top five finish, taking fourth in 5:34.18.
Maris Dahl started a string of three straight Lady Tigers in the 3,200m, clocking in at 12:07.86. Mia Wagner followed at 12:14.84 in second and Chloe Hemmer rounded out the trio in third at 12:37.46.
Lucy Dillon picked up a win in the 400m, nearly dipping below 60 seconds at 1:00.30. She also finished third in the 200m in 26.88.
Gleason was the top finisher in the 200m for Fremont, claiming a runner-up finish in 26.83. She also took fifth in the 100m in 12.73.
Glause added a fourth place finish in the 200m and a third place finish in the 400m to her haul for the day.
In the field events, the Lady Tigers got a trio of runner-up finishes.
Hailey Newill finished second in the pole vault, clearing 9’6” - she also took fourth in the 100m hurdles.
Maddie Everitt took third in the pole vault with a final height of 8’6”. She also took fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’10” on her first attempt.
Ali Pena rounded out the Lady Tigers point scores in the pole vault, finishing sixth at a height of 7’6”.
Hadley Dowty took runner-up in the discus with a throw of 111’10” and Mackenzie Kinning had a second place finish in the shot put with a heave of 38’2”.