Lady Tigers run away with team title at Grand Island Invite

Bracker followed Dahl in the 1,600m by three seconds with a time of 5:30.12. Emily Nau also claimed a top five finish, taking fourth in 5:34.18.

Maris Dahl started a string of three straight Lady Tigers in the 3,200m, clocking in at 12:07.86. Mia Wagner followed at 12:14.84 in second and Chloe Hemmer rounded out the trio in third at 12:37.46.

Lucy Dillon picked up a win in the 400m, nearly dipping below 60 seconds at 1:00.30. She also finished third in the 200m in 26.88.

Gleason was the top finisher in the 200m for Fremont, claiming a runner-up finish in 26.83. She also took fifth in the 100m in 12.73.

Glause added a fourth place finish in the 200m and a third place finish in the 400m to her haul for the day.

In the field events, the Lady Tigers got a trio of runner-up finishes.

Hailey Newill finished second in the pole vault, clearing 9’6” - she also took fourth in the 100m hurdles.

Maddie Everitt took third in the pole vault with a final height of 8’6”. She also took fourth in the high jump, clearing 4’10” on her first attempt.

Ali Pena rounded out the Lady Tigers point scores in the pole vault, finishing sixth at a height of 7’6”.