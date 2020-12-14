Lady Tigers secure two blowouts to remain unbeaten

The Fremont Lady Tigers continued their dominate run to start the season, blowing out Benson 71-41 Saturday at Al Bahe Gym.

A flurry of points late in the first quarter allowed Fremont to gain the separation needed to secure the Lady Tigers' fourth win of the year.

A pair of 3-pointers from Macy Bryant and Bella Keaton plus an elbow jumper from Taylor McCabe in the final minute of the frame took Fremont from a 13-10 advantage to a 21-10 lead.

Fremont was held to just five points in the second quarter. Benson only managed nine points, which cut the Bunnies' deficit to seven, 26-19 at halftime.

“We weren’t quite as happy with our first half, but we really tried to talk confidence because we were getting a lot of good shots, they just weren’t falling,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought the girls really responded by focusing in that second half and continued to play with that same defensive intensity and pressure and started focusing on the finish.”

Fremont was just 21 of 44 from the field in the opening half, including 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers exploded for 25 points to break open the game at 51-29.