Lady Tigers secure two blowouts to remain unbeaten

The Fremont Lady Tigers continued their dominate run to start the season, blowing out Benson 71-41 Saturday at Al Bahe Gym.
A flurry of points late in the first quarter allowed Fremont to gain the separation needed to secure the Lady Tigers' fourth win of the year.
A pair of 3-pointers from Macy Bryant and Bella Keaton plus an elbow jumper from Taylor McCabe in the final minute of the frame took Fremont from a 13-10 advantage to a 21-10 lead.
Fremont was held to just five points in the second quarter. Benson only managed nine points, which cut the Bunnies' deficit to seven, 26-19 at halftime.
“We weren’t quite as happy with our first half, but we really tried to talk confidence because we were getting a lot of good shots, they just weren’t falling,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I thought the girls really responded by focusing in that second half and continued to play with that same defensive intensity and pressure and started focusing on the finish.”
Fremont was just 21 of 44 from the field in the opening half, including 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers exploded for 25 points to break open the game at 51-29.
Fremont matched its scoring output in the second quarter within the first minute of the third quarter and kept rolling from there with a 19-6 run.
The Lady Tigers finished the game outscoring Benson 45-22.
Four Fremont players finished in double-figures led by Sarah Shepard’s 20 points. McCabe added 16 points and Keaton added 13.
“They are really starting to play together,” Flynn said. “I think that’s a sign of a good team.”
Freshman McKenna Murphy, making her second career start, went for a career-high 14 points to round out the quartet.
In Friday’s game against Grand Island Northwest, Murphy went for nine points in her first career start.
“McKenna Murphy really came in and did a nice job the last two nights filling that starting role,” Flynn said. “We knew that she was a really good shooter and she has continued to do that. She is rebounding well for us too, we really like that and I think she is getting some confidence with a green light in the JV games.”
Fremont beat Grand Island Northwest 79-33 behind Shepard’s 21 points. McCabe went for 18 points, Keaton 15 and Bryant 11.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 31-11 lead in the opening quarter of the contest and never looked back, leading 52-20 at halftime.
Fremont will host Omaha Burke Friday night before traveling to Papillion-La Vista Saturday afternoon.
