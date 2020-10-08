Lady Tigers shutout in season finale

Fremont softball’s season came to a close Thursday at the hands of Bellevue East 10-0 in four innings at the Class A-4 district tournament in North Platte.

The Chieftains broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third with an eight-run explosion. Bellevue East ended the game early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the run rule.

Mallory Schleicher produced the lone hit of the game for the Lady Tigers - a single in the top of the first.

Ella Cooper took the loss, giving up eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

Fremont ends the year with a record of 19-19

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0