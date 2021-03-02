Lady Tigers smoke North Platte in Class A tournament opener

A secondary goal of most coaches whose team reaches the state tournament is to make sure every player sees the court on the biggest stage of the year.
“You want to have the kids get an experience down here,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I think it allows them to want to get back here the next year.”
Fremont made that job easy for Flynn as the Lady Tigers invoked the running clock on North Platte in the opening round of the Class A state tournament in a 72-37 blowout win Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers had smooth sailings from the onset, jumping out to a 20-11 lead in the opening frame.
Junior Taylor McCabe, who finished with a team-high 23 points, pushed the Lady Tigers lead into the 20’s with a pair of 3-pointers sandwiching a feed to Macy Bryant for a lay-up for a 37-15 advantage.
By halftime, Fremont’s lead had ballooned to 24, 43-19.
“We have been shooting the ball really, really well – 13, 14, 15 three’s in districts – and just a lot of confidence,” Flynn said. “You can tell they are playing with a lot confidence.”
The Lady Tigers shot nearly 50% from the field, knocking down 25 of their 53 shots including going 11 of 27 from three.
Fremont has hit double-digit 3-pointers in each of their last three games and 10 times this season.
As a team, they are up to 235 for the season, moving up to fourth in the single-season record standings, trailing Lincoln Christian’s 2015-16 team by one for third all-time.
“I was a little bit worried because the district games were at the Bahe and we shot the ball well at the Bahe all season,” Flynn said. “They were shooting the ball well in warm-ups, but it’s a little different when the ball gets tipped up, but I was really happy with the way the girls played.
The Lady Tigers put the game to bed in the third frame, going on a 14-2 run to start the second half.
A McCabe triple with 1:20 left in the quarter pushed the game into running clock territory.
Fremont’s starters played the first two minutes of the final frame before yielding their time to the bench.
Sophomore Maggie McClain knocked 3-pointer as the lone Lady Tiger points for the rest of the night.
The win marks just the second in Lady Tiger program history at the state tournament and sends Fremont back to the state semifinals for a second-straight season.
“Anytime you get to experience something like this, it makes it easier the next time and I could tell they were loose and ready,” Flynn said.
Fremont will meet No. 2 seed Millard South with a spot in the championship game on the line.
The Patriots (24-1) are coming off a 62-51 win over Lincoln East.
Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon combined for 56 points in the win with
Olsen leading the way with 21 points, Babbitt 19 and Lemon 16.
Millard South’s lone loss of the season game to Omaha Marian 69-66 on Jan. 5.
The Patriots have won 15-in-a-row since then.
Millard South shares a few common opponents with Fremont with the Patriots walloping Glenwood (IA) 107-83.
“It’s a game that a lot of people have been looking forward to because we both play that same style,” Flynn said. “We both really like to get up and down the floor.”
Tip-off for the semifinals match-up is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.