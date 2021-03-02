Lady Tigers smoke North Platte in Class A tournament opener

As a team, they are up to 235 for the season, moving up to fourth in the single-season record standings, trailing Lincoln Christian’s 2015-16 team by one for third all-time.

“I was a little bit worried because the district games were at the Bahe and we shot the ball well at the Bahe all season,” Flynn said. “They were shooting the ball well in warm-ups, but it’s a little different when the ball gets tipped up, but I was really happy with the way the girls played.

The Lady Tigers put the game to bed in the third frame, going on a 14-2 run to start the second half.

A McCabe triple with 1:20 left in the quarter pushed the game into running clock territory.

Fremont’s starters played the first two minutes of the final frame before yielding their time to the bench.

Sophomore Maggie McClain knocked 3-pointer as the lone Lady Tiger points for the rest of the night.

The win marks just the second in Lady Tiger program history at the state tournament and sends Fremont back to the state semifinals for a second-straight season.

“Anytime you get to experience something like this, it makes it easier the next time and I could tell they were loose and ready,” Flynn said.