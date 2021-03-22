Lady Tigers soccer starts with pair of wins

The Fremont girls soccer team picked up a pair of wins to begin its season, taking down Norfolk Catholic 3-0 Friday and a 2-0 win over Concordia Saturday.
Jennifer Tenney scored a pair of goals in Friday's win with Madeline Jones netting the third.
Tenney and Skylar Jones accounted for a goal a piece in the win over the Mustangs.
Keeper Thalia Tenney secured a pair of clean sheets, securing five saves against Norfolk Catholic and four saves against Concordia.
