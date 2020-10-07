Lady Tigers stave off elimination at districts

Fremont softball survived the first day of district play, going 1-1 with an opening round loss to Bellevue East, 12-2, and an elimination game win over Lincoln Northeast 10-6.
Facing the possibility of an early trip home from North Platte, the site of the Class A-4 districts, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Northeast with Mallory Schleicher tripling in Ella Cooper and Mackenzie Kinning, who both reached on singles.
Northeast halved Fremont’s lead in the top of the second before the Lady Tigers bats got back to work putting up two more runs.
Three straight hits—a single by Alexis Broussard, a double by Anna Prauner and a triple by Cooper—allowed Fremont to extend the lead to 4-1.
Northeast drew within a run again in the third, with a pair of RBI singles.
The Rockets tied the game in the top of the fifth on a double steal, allowing a runner to swipe home.
Fremont answered back with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Kinnng got the rally going with a two-run blast to left for a 6-4 lead.
Schleicher followed with her second triple of the game then came around to score on a single by Emma Sorensen.
After a Northeast error, Fremont put together two singles from Sydney Hurst and Brousard to add three more runs.
Northeast added two more runs in the top of the sixth and put a pair of runners aboard in the seventh before Cooper shut the door with a strikeout to keep the Lady Tigers season alive.
The sophomore pitcher went the distance for the win, scattering nine hits while also striking out nine.
Schleicher finished the day 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run score.
Fremont’s district opener started strong then fizzled out in a 12-2 loss in four innings.
The Lady Tigers got on the scoreboard in the first half inning with Cooper sending a solo shot over the centerfield fence.
Bellevue East responded with 10-unanswered runs between the first and third inning before Fremont lit up the scoreboard again in the top of the fourth with Prauner securing an RBI single.
The Chieftains tacked on two runs in the home half of the fourth to invoke the run rule.
Fremont will face Bellevue East again at noon Thursday with a spot in the championship game against North Platte. The Lady Tigers would need to beat North Platte twice to claim the district title.
