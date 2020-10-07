Lady Tigers stave off elimination at districts

Fremont softball survived the first day of district play, going 1-1 with an opening round loss to Bellevue East, 12-2, and an elimination game win over Lincoln Northeast 10-6.

Facing the possibility of an early trip home from North Platte, the site of the Class A-4 districts, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Northeast with Mallory Schleicher tripling in Ella Cooper and Mackenzie Kinning, who both reached on singles.

Northeast halved Fremont’s lead in the top of the second before the Lady Tigers bats got back to work putting up two more runs.

Three straight hits—a single by Alexis Broussard, a double by Anna Prauner and a triple by Cooper—allowed Fremont to extend the lead to 4-1.

Northeast drew within a run again in the third, with a pair of RBI singles.

The Rockets tied the game in the top of the fifth on a double steal, allowing a runner to swipe home.

Fremont answered back with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

Kinnng got the rally going with a two-run blast to left for a 6-4 lead.