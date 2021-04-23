Lady Tigers swept at home

Lincoln Southwest swept Fremont tennis 9-0 Thursday on the Lady Tigers home courts.

“Southwest has a very deep team, solid players from top to bottom,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We put up some good fights in a few matches.”

Adisyn Mendlik was the closest Lady Tiger to staving off the team sweep, battling Ella Ford at the No. 5 singles spot to a 9-8 (7-0) loss.

Mendlik and partner Grace Cruise had the closest doubles match of the afternoon at No. 3, losing 8-6.

No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla dropped a 8-6 decision to Natalie Thompson while No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby fell 8-4.

Escamilla and Bigsby matched up for the No. 2 doubles match, losing 8-5.

No. 3 singles Jules Schmidt and No. 4 Grace Blick both lost 8-1 while No. 6 Katie Johnson dropped an 8-0 decision.

Schmidt and Block lost their No. 1 doubles match 8-2.

Fremont hosts its annual invitational Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

