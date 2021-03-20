Lady Tigers track sorting out unknowns to open the season

There are a lot of unknowns for the Fremont girls track team this spring.

“We don’t have a whole lot of data on almost half of our team when you think about the freshman last year didn’t get a chance to compete and now they are sophomores, plus we have a new group of freshman coming in,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said.

That’s coupled with a growth of the program, which now has 88 athletes on its roster.

“I’ve been a part of the program at multiple levels for the last 18 years and that’s as high as we’ve had numbers-wise,” Roffers said. “I think it’s a testament to the girls and also a testament to the coaches that keep these girls interested in a sport that other Class A schools maybe overlook at times.”

Luckily, the Lady Tigers have plenty of known commodities.

There are just six returning Class A medalists after last year’s spring sports cancellation and one resides on the Fremont roster in junior Ellie Dahl.

Dahl was the 3,200m champion and one fourth of the 4x800m relay title squad, which also featured junior Taylor McCabe.