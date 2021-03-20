Lady Tigers track sorting out unknowns to open the season

There are a lot of unknowns for the Fremont girls track team this spring.
“We don’t have a whole lot of data on almost half of our team when you think about the freshman last year didn’t get a chance to compete and now they are sophomores, plus we have a new group of freshman coming in,” Fremont coach TJ Roffers said.
That’s coupled with a growth of the program, which now has 88 athletes on its roster.
“I’ve been a part of the program at multiple levels for the last 18 years and that’s as high as we’ve had numbers-wise,” Roffers said. “I think it’s a testament to the girls and also a testament to the coaches that keep these girls interested in a sport that other Class A schools maybe overlook at times.”
Luckily, the Lady Tigers have plenty of known commodities.
There are just six returning Class A medalists after last year’s spring sports cancellation and one resides on the Fremont roster in junior Ellie Dahl.
Dahl was the 3,200m champion and one fourth of the 4x800m relay title squad, which also featured junior Taylor McCabe.
“We have a really deep junior class,” Roffers said. “They’ve been working hard all winter long.”
Also amongst the class is junior Lucy Dillon, who finished third in the 800m as a freshman and is coming off a strong cross country season.
Senior Mara Hemmers is also coming off a solid cross country season and will be looking to improve upon her sixth place finish as a sophomore in the 3,200m.
“We feel like we have good depth across the board that is hopefully to go add up to a lot of team success this year,” Roffers said.
Fremont begins its season today at 9 a.m. at the Concordia Invitational in Seward, Nebraska.
2021 Schedule
March 20 – at Concordia Invitational, 9 a.m.
March 25 – Lincoln Northeast Relays, 11 a.m.
April 3 – Ralston Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
April 8 – Grand Island Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
April 16 – Fremont Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
April 22 – Lincoln High, 12:30 p.m.
April 29 – Omaha North Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
May 5 – HAC Track Championships, 11:30 a.m.
May 12 – Districts, 2 p.m.