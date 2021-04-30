Lady Tigers win George Anderson Invite, boys take runner-up

The Fremont girls dominance was on display again Thursday as the Lady Tigers ran away with the team title at the George Anderson Invite.
The Lady Tigers tallied 154 to beat out Kearney.
On the boys side, the results were flipped with Kearney taking home the top spot with 177 points to Fremont’s 90.
Tania Gleason put together a standout performance for the Lady Tigers. The junior won 200m in 26.15 and finished runner-up in the 100m in 12.46. Sydney Glause also took third in the 200m race in 26.49.
The junior was also a member of two of the Lady Tigers three winning relays.
Gleason anchored the 4x100m relay to a 49.98 alongside Ella Cooper, Glause and Emmalee Sheppard.
The junior took the third leg of the 4x400m relay to cap off the day as Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon and Sheppard finished the 1,600m race in 4:04.99.
Dillon and McCabe finished back-to-back in the 400m race, with Dillon taking second in 58.17 and McCabe third in 1:00.84.
Fremont swept the relays by claiming the 4x800m race - run by Glause, Mara Hemmer, Jaiden Rensch and Chloe Hemmer - in 10:14.63.
The Dahl sisters combined for a pair of race wins with Marris winning the 800m in 2:27.3 followed by Mara Hemmer in second and Elli claiming the 1600m in 5:07.17.
Shelby Bracker took third in the mile run in 5:16.91 with Mia Wagner claiming fourth in 5:35.84.
Emily Nau secured the top spot in the 3,200m, clocking in at 11:54.32.
Fremont started the day by picking up 15 team points in the pole vault with three jumpers inside the top five.
Hailey Newill won the event by clearing 10’ while Maddie Everitt finished fourth at 8’6” and Ali Pena taking fifth with a height of 8’.
Mya Bolden finished runner-up in the high jump, clearing 4’10” to go along side her eighth place finish in the long jump.
Mackenzie Kinning and Hadley Dotwy both earned third place finishes with Kinning putting down a throw of 38’ 2 ½” in the shot put and Dowty going for 118’1” in the discus.
On the boys side, Braden Taylor, Nolan Miller and Drew Sellon all picked up event wins.
Drew Sellon won the pole vault by clearing a season best 14’8”.
Taylor pulled away from teammate Tyson Baker to claim the 800m in 1:53.74 while Baker checked in at 1:56.62 to finish second.
Miller started a chain of Tigers crossing the finish line in the 3,200 as Fremont claimed the first three slots. The junior clocked in at 9:34.95 followed by Owen Wager in 9:36.44 and Carter Waters in third in 9:38.11.
Fremont also picked up a race win in the 4x400m relay with Baker, Taylor, Drew Sellon and Micah Moore going for a time of 3:28.60.
Moore also had a sixth place finish in the 100m in 11.15 to add to the team’s tally.
Fremont’s other two relays both finished fourth.
Moore, Drew Sellon, Jon LaDay and Hunter Rich clocked in at 44.82 in the 4x100m while Paule Torress, Coulter Fritz, Domingo Perez Ramos and Tristan Thurlow finished in 8:47.89 in the 4x800m.
Zac McGeorge came out of the back pack to secure a runner-up finish in the 1,600m in 4:31.68.
Ashton Sagehorn notched a 41.97 in the 300m hurdles to finish fourth.
Brady Walter had a pair of sixth place finishes with a time of 16.05 in the 110m hurdles and a height of 5’8” in the high jump.