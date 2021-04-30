Lady Tigers win George Anderson Invite, boys take runner-up

The Fremont girls dominance was on display again Thursday as the Lady Tigers ran away with the team title at the George Anderson Invite.

The Lady Tigers tallied 154 to beat out Kearney.

On the boys side, the results were flipped with Kearney taking home the top spot with 177 points to Fremont’s 90.

Tania Gleason put together a standout performance for the Lady Tigers. The junior won 200m in 26.15 and finished runner-up in the 100m in 12.46. Sydney Glause also took third in the 200m race in 26.49.

The junior was also a member of two of the Lady Tigers three winning relays.

Gleason anchored the 4x100m relay to a 49.98 alongside Ella Cooper, Glause and Emmalee Sheppard.

The junior took the third leg of the 4x400m relay to cap off the day as Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon and Sheppard finished the 1,600m race in 4:04.99.

Dillon and McCabe finished back-to-back in the 400m race, with Dillon taking second in 58.17 and McCabe third in 1:00.84.

Fremont swept the relays by claiming the 4x800m race - run by Glause, Mara Hemmer, Jaiden Rensch and Chloe Hemmer - in 10:14.63.