Lady Tigers win Harold Scott Invite, boys finish runner-up

The Fremont girls track team captured the team title at the Harold Scott Invite Thursday while the boys squad finished runner-up.
The Lady Tigers totaled 107.5 points, beating out runner-up Bishop O’Gorman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Tigers finished 28 points behind winner Elkhorn South, compiling 101 team points.
The girls 4x800m team of Emily Nau, Shelby Bracker, Lucy Dillon and Elli Dahl set a new meet record, running the 3,200m relay in 9:32.21, better the previous top mark by three seconds.
The Lady Tigers picked up 20 team points in the 800m with Dillon taking home the top spot by a lean over Bracker 2:36.52 to 2:26.72. Mara Hemmer added a fifth place finish to Fremont’s haul in the race.
Fremont’s 4x100m team of Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Hannah Meyer and Tania Gleason combined to clear the one lap race in 50.34 for a second place finish.
Glause, Gleason, Bracker and Mara Hemmer finished second in the 4x400m with a time of 4:10.12.
Gleason also took second in the 100m in 12.54.
Glause finished third in the 200m at 26.40 with just .4 seconds separating the first three runners.
Elli Dahl also had a third place finish in the 1,600m.
Emmalee Shepard put together a 1:01.68 time in the 400m to finish fourth.
Maris Dahl topped the 3200m field with a 11:31.09.
Hailey Newill finished fourth in the pole vault, clearing 9’9”. Maddie Everitt tied for sixth with a final height of 8’3”.
Mackenzie Kinning took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 36’6 ½”.
Hadeley Dowty added a fourth place finish in the discus with a throw of 112’5”.
Tyson Baker highlighted the Tigers runner-up finish.
Baker won the 800m in a photo finish, besting Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Easley 1:56.65 to 1:56.71. Zac McGeorge also placed in the race, taking fourth in 2:04.92.
Ashton Sagehorn bested the 300m hurdles field with a 41.51.
Baker then started off the Tigers winning 4x400m alongside Drew Sellon, Micah Moore and Braden Taylor, who combined for a time of 3:28.97.
Sellon finished runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 13’9”.
Moore posted runner-up finish in the 400m in 51.94 in addition to a third place finish in the long jump with a leap of 21’2 ¼”.
The boys 4x800m relay team - Paul Torres, Nolan Miller, Carter Waters and Taylor - notched a first place finish by over seven seconds with a time of 8:11.76.