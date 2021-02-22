Lady Tigers wrap up regular season

The Fremont Lady Tigers wrapped up the regular season with wins on back-to-back days, taking down Lincoln North Star 86-77 and Lincoln Northeast 69-38 Saturday.

Fremont 86, North Star 77

The Lady Tigers got out to a 18-15 lead in the opening quarter, then went off to take a 47-33 lead into half with Fremont tallying 29 points in the second quarter.

Fremont extended its lead to 67-49 going into the fourth quarter.

North Star made a furious comeback, outscoring Fremont 28-19 in the final frame but couldn't overcome the 18-point Lady Tiger advantage.

Taylor McCabe went for 28 points in the win, leading four Lady Tigers in double-figures.

Charli Earth was Fremont's second leading score with 18 points. Sarah Shepard chipped in 13 and Macy Bryant added 11.

Fremont 69, Northeast 38

The Rockets gave the Lady Tigers a bit of a fight in the opening frame, staking out an 11-8 lead.

The advantage was short lived as Fremont rallied back to take a 25-22 advantage into halftime.