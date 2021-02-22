 Skip to main content
Lady Tigers wrap up regular season
Lady Tigers wrap up regular season

  • Updated
FRE_022321_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Charli Earth drives to the basket in the first half of the Lady Tigers 86-77 win over Lincoln North Star Friday.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Lady Tigers wrapped up the regular season with wins on back-to-back days, taking down Lincoln North Star 86-77 and Lincoln Northeast 69-38 Saturday.

Fremont 86, North Star 77

The Lady Tigers got out to a 18-15 lead in the opening quarter, then went off to take a 47-33 lead into half with Fremont tallying 29 points in the second quarter.

Fremont extended its lead to 67-49 going into the fourth quarter. 

North Star made a furious comeback, outscoring Fremont 28-19 in the final frame but couldn't overcome the 18-point Lady Tiger advantage.

Taylor McCabe went for 28 points in the win, leading four Lady Tigers in double-figures. 

Charli Earth was Fremont's second leading score with 18 points. Sarah Shepard chipped in 13 and Macy Bryant added 11. 

Fremont 69, Northeast 38 

The Rockets gave the Lady Tigers a bit of a fight in the opening frame, staking out an 11-8 lead. 

The advantage was short lived as Fremont rallied back to take a 25-22 advantage into halftime. 

Fremont held Northeast to just 16 points in the second half to pull away with their seventh straight win, tallying 22 points in both the third and fourth quarter. 

McCabe was the Lady Tigers leading scorer with 21 points - eclipsing 20 points for the sixth straight game. She now has 1,588 career points - 11 behind former Lady Tiger Rylie Cascio-Jensen.

Earth added 16 and Shepard chipped in 10.

Fremont ends the regular season with a 19-3 record.

The Lady Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the Class A-5 district and will host No. 4 seed Elkhorn South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

