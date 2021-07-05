Landon Mueller takes no-no into 7th as First State Bank blanks Creighton Prep

Landon Mueller took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Saturday as the First State Bank Seniors shutout Creighton Prep 5-0 on the final day of the Elkhorn Wood Bat Tournament.

Mueller’s only snafus were two walks issued—one in the first and one in the sixth.

Prep finally mustered its lone hit off Mueller in the seventh, a one-out single that was nullified two pitches later with a game-ending double play.

Mueller finished the day with nine strikeouts.

Fremont got the only run they’d need in the bottom of the first.

Dawson Glause got aboard on an error to lead off the frame, then came into score on a sacrifice fly from Cal Janke.

Post 20 added a trio of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.

A walk to Brady Millard and Glause wearing a pitch put a pair of runners aboard.

Carter Sintek cleared the board with a two-RBI triple, then came in to score on another Janke sac fly, setting the score at 4-0.

A bases loaded walk—the fourth free pass of the sixth inning by Prep—allowed First State Bank to set the final score at 5-0.