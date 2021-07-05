Landon Mueller takes no-no into 7th as First State Bank blanks Creighton Prep

Landon Mueller took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Saturday as the First State Bank Seniors shutout Creighton Prep 5-0 on the final day of the Elkhorn Wood Bat Tournament.
Mueller’s only snafus were two walks issued—one in the first and one in the sixth.
Prep finally mustered its lone hit off Mueller in the seventh, a one-out single that was nullified two pitches later with a game-ending double play.
Mueller finished the day with nine strikeouts.
Fremont got the only run they’d need in the bottom of the first.
Dawson Glause got aboard on an error to lead off the frame, then came into score on a sacrifice fly from Cal Janke.
Post 20 added a trio of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
A walk to Brady Millard and Glause wearing a pitch put a pair of runners aboard.
Carter Sintek cleared the board with a two-RBI triple, then came in to score on another Janke sac fly, setting the score at 4-0.
A bases loaded walk—the fourth free pass of the sixth inning by Prep—allowed First State Bank to set the final score at 5-0.
The win wrapped up the wood bat tournament for Fremont, who went 1-2 in pool play.
First State Bank lost 5-3 to host Elkhorn Friday night.
Elkhorn jumped out to a 4-0 lead with in the first two innings, tallying three runs in the bottom of the first and another run the following frame.
Post 20 got on the board in the top of the fourth, striking for three runs.
Jax Sorensen started the rally by reach on a dropped third strike. Sintek made Elkhorn pay for the miscue, single in Sorensen after a balk and a wild pitch put him on third base.
Another Elkhorn error on a pop fly by Camden McKenzie allowed First State Bank to halve the host squad’s lead.
Mueller launched a double to bring in the third run of the frame.
A one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth was turned into a run by Elkhorn with a triple, extending the lead to 5-3.
Sintek went five innings on the mound, striking out eight while issuing three walks and four hits.
Brady Benson worked a shutout sixth inning with three strikeouts.