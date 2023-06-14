Landon Schurman’s RBI single completed the RVR Bank Post 20 Seniors seventh inning rally Tuesday in which the Fremont squad rallied from a three-run deficit to knock off Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest).

“They showed a lot of resolve there and just kept on grinding and passing the bat in the last inning to get to the next guy,” said RVR Bank coach Jeff Hayden.

RVR Bank found themselves staring down a 6-3 deficit going into the bottom of the seventh after the visitors from Lincoln broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning.

Post 20 starter Brandt Phillips worked himself into trouble by issuing free passes to four consecutive batters—the last bringing in Pinnacle Bank’s first run of the game.

He nearly got himself out of the jam as well, notching his seventh strikeout of the evening for the second out of the frame followed by reaching a full count against Taiyo Takahshi.

Takahshi denied Phillips his escape route, blasting a triple to right-center field, clearing the bases for three runs and ending Phillips’ night on the mound.

He went 4 2/3 innings with the triple being the lone hit allowed while issuing five walks to seven strikeouts.

RVR Bank reliever Nate Jones allowed an RBI double before ending the bleeding with Fremont down 5-2.

Each side added a run before the seventh with RVR Bank answering back in the bottom of the fifth and Pinnacle Bank tagging Jones for a run in the sixth.

Jones secure the win with 2 1/3 innings pitched while allowing just two hits with one strikeout and one walk.

“He stepped in and dealt,” Hayden said. “He went out and executed pitches and got us out when we needed outs.”

Logan Eggen started RVR Bank’s rally with a single up the middle before being lifted for pinch runner Ryan Dix.

The threat of Dix’ speed prompted Pinnacle Bank to pay close attention to his lead at first. Four unsuccessful pickoffs came and went before the fifth sailed past the first baseman for a free 90 feet.

Cooper Weitzel and Charlie Richmond both followed with walks to load the bases.

Brooks Eyler delivered in the moment, smashing single to center to plate a pair.

The junior-to-be plated Post 20’s first two runs in the third inning with a two-RBI double that clanged off the top half of the left field fence.

“He’s a kid that has a lot of confidence in his ability and he should, he’s a very talented athlete and a very talented baseball player,” Hayden said. “He puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his ability to run and he puts a lot of great barrels on pitches.”

After an intentional walk reloaded the bases, Jariel Ortiz tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, knotting the game at 6-6.

Schurman sent everyone home in the next at-bat, driving a pitch up the middle to bring in Eyler.

It’s the second-straight game RVR Bank’s catcher has driven in the winning run after plating the go-ahead run against Columbus over the weekend.

The win moves RVR Bank to .500 (4-4) for the first time this summer and stretches the club’s win streak to three games.

“We can take that momentum and continue to build of that,” Hayden said. “Our mantra ever since the beginning of spring was to keep climbing to the next rung on the ladder. We definitely did that today.”