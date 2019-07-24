LINCOLN — Sue Wewel and Lexie Langley joined forces for one more win on Tuesday night during the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match at Lincoln North Star.
Langley, a 2019 Fremont Bergan graduate, had seven kills and two aces as the Reds, coached by Wewel of the Lady Knights, prevailed 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9.
Langley, who will play for Augustana this fall, said it was a great experience.
“The best thing for me about playing in the all-star game was getting to play with a lot of the girls that I have played club with over the years and getting to know the others as well,” she said. “We all got along really well and it was such a fun time.”
With the match tied at two sets apiece, Kyla Swanson of Wahoo High took over for the Reds. The Illinois recruit had four kills and three blocks to spark her team in the final set. She finished with 13 kills.
“We wanted to win this match so bad,” Swanson said. “It was just fun to be a part of this. Both teams got along so well. I was just trying to light a fire with our team (in the last set), telling them that this was going to be our last chance to play high school volleyball in Nebraska. It was just great to play with so many players that are at such a high level.”
Wewel, who served as an assistant coach in the game nine years ago, enjoyed the experience.
“To get a chance to coach all of these elite players is really something,” she said. “They don’t get rattled and can handle any situation.”
Midland University recruit Hope Leimbach of Lincoln Lutheran had 23 set assists and an ace serve for the Reds. Fellow MU incoming freshman Bree Burwistle had a kill and three set assists. Kelsie Cada of Wahoo Neumann contributed six kills.
Langley said she was happy with her individual performance and also how the team came together.
“I think that I played really well in the game and that all the girls played well together,” she said. “When you bring several girls together that may not have played with each other for a while — or even at all — it can be a challenge to have good chemistry on the court, but my team truly did. We enjoyed playing with and for each other and we were able to come out with the win.”
Emerson Cyza of Alliance led the Blues with 10 kills and Wahoo High graduate Elly Larson added eight. MU recruit Maddie Weiseler of Hartington Cedar Catholic had four kills and a block.
Langley said getting the opportunity to play for Wewel in the all-star event was a great way to end the prep chapter of her career.
“I enjoyed getting to play for her one more time,” she said. “It is such an honor to be chosen for the game, but it is much more special when it is your (high school) coach that you are playing for.”