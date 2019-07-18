On Tuesday night, Lexie Langley will reach a goal she has had since she was in high school.
The former Fremont Bergan standout will compete at 6 p.m. for the Red Team in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match at Lincoln North Star.
"It is such an honor because it has been a dream of mine ever since my freshman year, knowing that I could maybe get to play with top athletes in my class," said Langley, who will play volleyball at Augustana. "It is also an awesome achievement for me to get to play again for Mrs. Wewel."
Sue Wewel, the Reds and Bergan coach, guided the Lady Knights to the 2018 Class D-1 state championship. Langley played a key role on that squad. She finished her career with the school record for career kills (1,392) and hit attempts (2,275). She is also the Bergan all-time leader in digs (1,462) and receptions (1,565).
The veteran coach is eager to see Langley's talents on display.
"Lexie and I have always had a really good relationship," Wewel said. "I'm anxious to let her fly and see how she competes with other girls on a big stage that are her caliber of player. She has always been one of the true leaders on the team. I'm excited to see her play one more time."
While the match will showcase some of the best talent in the state, Langley said it will be more relaxing for the Bergan duo than the grind of the regular season.
"Mrs. Wewel is an amazing coach and an amazing person," she said. "She knows how to get the best out of you. To be able to play one more time for her will be a lot of fun. We'll be able to enjoy it without the pressure of winning a state title for the school. We can just have fun and enjoy what we love to do."
Langley is familiar with many of the players on both the Red and Blue squads from her experiences in prep and club volleyball. All-star teammate Taya Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family played against Bergan in the D-1 title game.
"Beller is in my conference (playing for Wayne State in the Northern Sun) so I'll see her for the next four years as well," Langley said. "I think it will be fun to get to know some of these girls better instead of just knowing them from being across the net."
Langley will report to Augustana on Aug. 16 with workouts scheduled for the next day.
"In a way, this is kind of a good way to kick things off," the captain of the Fremont Tribune All-Area Volleyball Team said. "This will be high-level competition and it will give me a good idea of what college will be like."