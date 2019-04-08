OMAHA -- Fremont High School accomplished its goals on Friday during the Omaha Westside Tennis Invitational.
The Tigers finished 10th in the 24-team meet with 41 points. Lincoln East won the championship with 100 points while Lincoln Southeast was the runner-up with 93. Lincoln Southwest finished third with 70.
Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said the Tigers competed well in the large meet.
"We had a goal of advancing all four divisions to the second round of the main draw and finishing in the top half of the team standings," Larsen said. "We were able to accomplish both of those goals today. The girls played really well, especially for today being our first tournament."
Anna Baskova opened No. 1 singles play with an 8-0 win over Alexa Lutin of Omaha South. After a loss to third-seeded Mary Faulk of Millard North, Baskova rebounded with a pair of wins before falling 8-1 to seventh-seeded Olivia Flood of Kearney.
"Anna placed the ball really well in the matches she won," Larsen said. "Her two losses came against very quality opponents."
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Tawnie Escamilla opened with an 8-1 win over Savannah Walvoord of Omaha Brownell-Talbot. After a loss to eventual champion Evie Barnett of Lincoln Southeast, Escamilla won three-straight matches. She then lost 8-4 to Ritika Boob of Millard North in the ninth-place match.
"Tawnie did a great job of setting up points today," Larsen said. "In her wins, she did well in moving her opponent around the court and creating angles."
At No. 1 doubles, senior Elise Patchen and sophomore Hannah Wilson won their opening match 8-0 over Audrey Anderson and Ayriel Brown-Love of Omaha North. After a loss, the Tigers won three straight. They then fell 8-1 to the fifth-seeded Kearney team of Taylin Copp and Kendra Sears 8-1 in the ninth-place match.
"Elise and Hannah continue to grow as a team," Larsen said. "They played well at the net today. They had a tough back-and-forth match against Westside, but they were able to find a way to win (8-5 in the consolation round). They showed great grit in the match."
At No. 2 doubles, Lexie Glosser and Miah Vakiner defeated Katy Terry and Julia Steiner of Omaha Westside 8-3 before downing the fourth-seeded squad of Chloe Paschal and Sofia Hurst of Papillion-La Vista 8-5.
"Lexie and Miah played their most complete match against Papillion," Larsen said. "They were consistent from the baseline and did a great job of volleying and closing out points at the net."
After a loss to Marian, the Tigers finished eighth in the consolation round.
Fremont will compete at 4:15 Tuesday afternoon in a dual at Norfolk.