OMAHA — The Class A state tennis tournament featured a blend of tough competition and challenging weather on Thursday at the Koch Tennis Center.
Fremont High School went 1-4 in matches on the hot and humid day.
“The girls all competed hard and fought to the end in their matches,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “Not only were they facing tough draws, but also really warm temperatures, which we really haven’t seen all season. Across the board, I thought the effort and grit they showed was tremendous.”
Lincoln Southeast leads the field with 36 points while Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius are tied for second with 32. Another Heartland Athletic Conference school, Lincoln Southwest, is fourth with 30 while Millard North and Omaha Marian are tied for fifth with 26.
The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of junior Lexie Glosser and senior Miah Vakiner picked up a win. The No. 9 seeds beat Omaha Central juniors Emily Hodges and Lucia Stavneak 6-1, 6-1.
In the second round, Glosser and Vakiner suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss to the eighth-seeded Millard West duo of Jessica Leung and Summer Nelson. Leung and Nelson then fell 4-6, 6-0 (11-9) to Lincoln East’s top-seeded team of Elly Johnson and Kristina Le.
“Lexie and Miah took care of business pretty easily in their first-round win,” Larsen said. “They ran into a tough Millard West team. The second set was back and forth and very easily could have gone our way. The girls played really well, but to their credit, Millard West ended up making more shots down the stretch.”
At No. 1 doubles, senior Elise Patchen and sophomore Hannah Wilson suffered a 7-5, 3-6 (10-6) loss to Kearney’s Taylin Copp and Kendra Sears.
“Elise and Hannah played really well in their second set to force a third-set tiebreaker,” Larsen said. “Kearney got off to a good start in the tiebreaker and it was too big of a deficit to get out of for us. They knew they were good enough to beat Kearney, and they had opportunities to win the match, but came up just short.”
Sophomore Anna Baskova faced second-seeded Julia King of Omaha Marian in the first round of No. 1 singles. King won 6-0, 6-0 and eventually advanced to Friday’s semifinals.
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Tawnie Escamilla suffered a 6-0, 6-3 loss to third-seeded Anna Burt of Lincoln Pius. Burt also eventually moved on to the semifinals.
“Anna and Tawnie both drew really tough draws in their first-round matches, but they didn’t let that bother them,” Larsen said. “They gave it their best shot, but unfortunately both came up short. They both had really good seasons.”
Larsen said the Tigers competed well in 2019.
“As a team, the girls should be proud of the season they had and the effort they showed today,” he said.