Defense was the theme for the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball team Friday and Saturday as the Raiders picked up two wins to improve to 12-4 on the season.
LV/S-S defeated Raymond Central 43-25 Friday night on their home court and followed that up with a 46-32 road victory over West Point-Beemer on Saturday.
Junior guard Connor Larson led the Raiders in both wins with 17 points each night. Riley Hoetfelker added 17 in the win over WP-B.
LV/S-S next hosts Howells-Dodge Tuesday night.
Friday
LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 43, RAYMOND CENTRAL 25
|Raymond Central
|3
|5
|11
|6
|--
|25
|LVSS
|12
|12
|8
|11
|--
|43
Raymond Central--Stats not provided.
LVSS--Palmer 4, Hoetfelker 5, Hagerbaumer 2, Korman 2, Larson 17, Roseberry 10, Kriete 3.
-----
Saturday
LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 46, WEST POINT-BEEMER 32
|LVSS
|11
|16
|9
|10
|--
|46
|West Point-Beemer
|9
|11
|5
|7
|--
|32
West Point-Beemer--Stats not provided.
LVSS--Palmer 3, Hoetfelker 17, Uhing 5, Larson 17, Kriete 4.