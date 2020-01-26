{{featured_button_text}}
Logan View

Defense was the theme for the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball team Friday and Saturday as the Raiders picked up two wins to improve to 12-4 on the season.

LV/S-S defeated Raymond Central 43-25 Friday night on their home court and followed that up with a 46-32 road victory over West Point-Beemer on Saturday.

Junior guard Connor Larson led the Raiders in both wins with 17 points each night. Riley Hoetfelker added 17 in the win over WP-B.

LV/S-S next hosts Howells-Dodge Tuesday night.

Friday

LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 43, RAYMOND CENTRAL 25 

Raymond Central 11 --25 
LVSS12 12 11 --43 

Raymond Central--Stats not provided.

LVSS--Palmer 4, Hoetfelker 5, Hagerbaumer 2, Korman 2, Larson 17, Roseberry 10, Kriete 3.

-----

Saturday

LOGAN VIEW/SCRIBNER-SNYDER 46, WEST POINT-BEEMER 32 

LVSS11 16 10 --46 
West Point-Beemer11 --32 

West Point-Beemer--Stats not provided.

LVSS--Palmer 3, Hoetfelker 17, Uhing 5, Larson 17, Kriete 4.

