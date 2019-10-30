Sophomore Mya Larson sparked Class C-1's third-ranked Wahoo High School on Tuesday night against North Bend.
Larson hammered 21 kills to lead the Warriors past the Tigers 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 in the C1-4 subdistrict final in the Al Bahe Gymansium of Fremont High.
Cierra Kluthe had a trio of kills to keep North Bend close in the opening set. The Warriors, though, used an 8-2 run to lead 15-9. Kills by Larson and Lillie Mann helped the Warriors close out the set.
The Warriors broke to a 13-4 lead in the second set on their way to a 2-0 advantage. Wahoo then jumped to a 17-8 advantage in the third. The Tigers pulled within 20-16, but Wahoo closed out the match.
You have free articles remaining.
Wahoo hit .271 as a team on its way to improving to 27-3.
Mann hit .529 with 11 kills while Kelsie Sears added seven kills, 17 digs, two blocks and three ace serves. Junior Elle Glock had 34 set assists, 10 digs and three solo blocks.
Kendal Brigham recorded six set assists and had a team-best 20 digs. Larson finished with 10 digs.
North Bend ends its season at 21-8.