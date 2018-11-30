OAKLAND -- Three players scored in double figures to help Logan View/Scribner-Snyder defeat Oakland-Craig 56-47 on Thursday night.
Sophomore Connor Larson led the Raiders with 13 points and four assists. Trystain Roseberry contributed 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Garrett Palmer chipped in 11 points.
Wyatt Seagren led the Knights with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Garrison Dodge had nine points and five assists while Robby Mayberry had nine points and three steals. Jared Mulder had seven points and eight rebounds.