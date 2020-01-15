HOOPER -- Logan View/Scribner-Snyder put the defensive clamps on Madison in the second quarter of Tuesday night's boys basketball game.
The Raiders only allowed two points during the period. The defensive stand helped them to a 68-42 over the Dragons.
The Raiders led 21-12 after one quarter and then stretched the advantage to 34-14 at halftime.
Coach Sean Forbes' squad had 11 players score in the win. Junior Connor Larson led the way with 15 points and four assists. Garrett Palmer contributed 10 points while Trystain Roseberry finished with nine.
Garrett Kriete and Alex Meyer added eight points each. Meyer also had a team-best seven rebounds and Kriete and Riley Hoetfelker grabbed four apiece.
The Raiders hit 24 of 43 shots from the field (56 percent). They finished with 12 steals, including two each from Hoetfelkder, Brett Uhing, Larson and Roseberry.
The victory improves the Raiders to 9-3 on the season. They host fellow East Husker Conference school Wisner-Pilger on Saturday.