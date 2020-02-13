Late goal lifts Tigers over Metro

Spencer Sorensen scored the game-winning goal with 3:22 remaining to give the Fremont High club hockey team a win over Omaha Metro Monday night at Baxter Arena.

Fremont built a 4-2 lead after two periods but Omaha Metro scored two straight in the third to knot the score at 4-4 with 4:46 to play.

Just over a minute later, Cal Miller passed to Sorensen who beat Metro goalie to put Fremont up 5-4. Fremont’s defense held the rest of the way.

Jax Sorensen set the table with two goals in the first period and another in the second to record the hat trick.

Ty Hallberg also scored in the first with three seconds remaining.

Fremont goalie Aaron Petty ended with 12 saves for the win.

FREMONT 5, OMAHA METRO 4

Fremont 3 1 1 — 5

Omaha Metro 1 1 2 — 4

Scoring