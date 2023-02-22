ELMWOOD - Bergan’s eight-point lead dissipated in the final minute as Yutan’s Nolan Timm heated up, leading the Chieftains to a 55-50 overtime win over the Knights in the opening round of the Class C2-2 subdistrict tournament Tuesday.

“We needed to have that one play that if we could have had it, we could have survived it, we just didn’t get it,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik.

Timm, who went out in the third quarter due to a cut on his face, came back with a vengeance in the final minutes of regulation and overtime, scoring the final 17 points for Yutan.

“He took over there in the fourth,” Mlnarik said.

The Knights had worked to overcome a 12-0 run by Yutan in the first half to tie the game at 30-30 going into the final frame.

Three-pointers by senior Trevor Brainard bookended an 13-2 run by the Knights that featured buckets in the paint by Alec Wendt, Logan Eggen and Max Nosal.

“For us to get back into it, we had to work the ball inside and play our game inside-out,” Mlnarik said.

The seams of Bergan’s season started to unravel after going up by double-digits. A foul on a missed three-pointer allowed Yutan to get back two points without the clock moving.

Nosal picking up his fifth foul with 2:23 left escalated Yutan’s urgency to climb back into the game, down 43-37.

The senior played restricted minutes for most of the night after picking up two fouls in the opening quarter and then two more in the third quarter.

“There were two foul calls that I was surprised at, but that’s the way it is,” Mlnarik said.

Nosal finished with nine points in his final time wearing the green-and-gold.

A breakaway lay-up by Dawson Pruss briefly built Bergan’s lead back up to eight before Timm took over. He answered the lay-up with a three to cut the deficit to five.

Yutan closed regulation on an 8-0 run, aided by Bergan missing the front end of three one-and-one free throws. The Knights finished the game 3 of 12 from the charity stripe.

“We maybe make one of those and we come through,” Mlnarik said. .

Timm continued to pour in buckets for the Chieftains in OT, scoring 10 of his 28 in the extra four minutes.

Brainard scored all five of Bergan’s overtime points to finish with 14, matching Eggen for the Knights’ game-high.

Nearly half of Eggen’s points came in the opening 90 seconds of the game as the big man hit back-to-back top of the key three’s to give the Knights an early 6-2 advantage and made Yutan pay for packing the paint.

“They were just determined not to let us get touches inside,” Mlnarik said. “Early three’s were open and we hit a couple and then I think we fell in love with them.”

Yutan answered back and eventually took a 15-13 lead at the end of the opening quarter on a buzzer-beating three by none other than Timm.

The Chieftains followed it up with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, holding Bergan scoreless until Nosal snapped the Knights scoreless streak with a steal and lay-up with 3:40 to go in the half.

Bergan cut the deficit to six by the intermission, 26-20.

The Knights finish the year with a 10-13 record, marred by a seven-game losing skid over the course of January and early February.

“This group, I thought we trended up the entire season,” Mlnarik said. “From the beginning of the season to where we are now, it’s a different team. …I wish we could extend our season and keep playing, but I know this group can walk away with their heads up because they worked hard throughout the course of the season.”