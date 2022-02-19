 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late rally falls short for Tigers

Fremont mounted a fourth quarter comeback effort Friday night, but fell a point shy in a 56-55 loss to Lincoln North Star boys.

The Tigers used a 22-11 run in the final frame to erase most of the Navigators 12-point lead.

Fremont mustered a tie at 49-all with 3:20 left, but never overtook North Star. 

Drew Sellon connected on six three-pointers to pace Fremont with 18 while Carter Sintek and Colin Ridder both chipped in nine points.

Fremont will wrap up their regular season Saturday, hosting Lincoln Northeast.

