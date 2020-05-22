Legion baseball is coming back to Fremont

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska Legion officials and coaches earned a win Wednesday night when the Nebraska Department Executive Committee approved a variation of a season.

The preparation for a Legion season typically takes nearly four months. State branches collaborate with the national department to solidify the process teams are required to fulfill to hit the diamond. There are insurance policies, background checks and several other considerations.

Then the national department announced it was dropping its support in the wake of the pandemic, removing its online resources and forcing state departments to essentially fend for themselves. For instance, states interested in playing had to draft an entirely new rule book.

“It’s kind of a struggle,” Nebraska Legion program director Brent Hagel-Pitt said earlier this week. “Everything that the national office provided is now at our level to provide.”

Fremont First State Bank & Trust head coach Jeff Hayden said there will be a season in Fremont but the complete details are still being finalized.

He expects to have 25-30 games on the revised schedule.