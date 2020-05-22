Legion baseball is coming back to Fremont

Nebraska Legion officials and coaches earned a win Wednesday night when the Nebraska Department Executive Committee approved a variation of a season.
The preparation for a Legion season typically takes nearly four months. State branches collaborate with the national department to solidify the process teams are required to fulfill to hit the diamond. There are insurance policies, background checks and several other considerations.
Then the national department announced it was dropping its support in the wake of the pandemic, removing its online resources and forcing state departments to essentially fend for themselves. For instance, states interested in playing had to draft an entirely new rule book.
“It’s kind of a struggle,” Nebraska Legion program director Brent Hagel-Pitt said earlier this week. “Everything that the national office provided is now at our level to provide.”
Fremont First State Bank & Trust head coach Jeff Hayden said there will be a season in Fremont but the complete details are still being finalized.
He expects to have 25-30 games on the revised schedule.
“We are looking forward to getting back out to the ballpark and we will adhere to all the Governor’s edicts in his return-to-play guidelines,” said Hayden, whose team won the state title last year and advanced to the Mid-South Regional Baseball Tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings.
In Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) also expects to play 30 games this summer.
There will be two league games per week, played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, coupled with weekend tournaments, Pinnacle head coach Mitch Vernon said. On top of that, teams are expected to schedule games with surrounding area teams, such as Fremont and Omaha, to fill out the slate.
It is not yet clear if other Legion teams from the Fremont area will also play a variation of a season.
As far as safety concerns, it’s unclear how protocols will be integrated. The Nebraska Legion website stated the latest coronavirus guidelines must be kept on hand. Masks are encouraged. Coaches and officials will likely use all of the little time remaining before practice can commence on June 1 to nail down specifics.
This summer could be the difference for several student-athletes across the area. Perhaps at the top of this list are soon-to-be seniors, who missed out on a vital chance to garner exposure when high school campaigns were canceled this spring.
