Lincoln Christian beats Neumann 38-34
  • Updated
Neumann

Lincoln Christian snuck by Wahoo Bishop Neumann 38-34 Friday night in boys basketball action.

Christian outscored the Cavaliers 14-9 in the second quarter and eventually led 30-24 heading into the third.

Trey Ahrens led Neumann with 18 points.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 34

Lincoln Christian 14 --38 
Bishop Neumann 10 --34 

Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 4, Dworak 4, Carlson 10, Bubak 9, McGerr 4, Marshbanks 7.

Bishop Neumann--Pospisl 3, Lilly 7, Ahrens 18, Fisher 5, Miller 1.

