Lincoln Christian beats Neumann 38-34

Lincoln Christian snuck by Wahoo Bishop Neumann 38-34 Friday night in boys basketball action.
Christian outscored the Cavaliers 14-9 in the second quarter and eventually led 30-24 heading into the third.
Trey Ahrens led Neumann with 18 points.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 34
|Lincoln Christian
|7
|14
|9
|8
|--
|38
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|9
|8
|10
|--
|34
Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 4, Dworak 4, Carlson 10, Bubak 9, McGerr 4, Marshbanks 7.
Bishop Neumann--Pospisl 3, Lilly 7, Ahrens 18, Fisher 5, Miller 1.