Thanks to a 20-2 third-quarter scoring run, Lincoln Christian downed Fremont Bergan 64-39 on Saturday in a Centennial Conference boys basketball game.
Justin Bubak (21 points, five rebounds) and Ashton Carlson (15 points, four rebounds) led the way for the Crusaders, who outscored Bergan 39-15 in the second half.
Crusaders’ coach Chad Hansen said he knew Bergan would come out playing physical basketball.
“I want to give Bergan credit. They are very well coached and they came out and played harder than we did in the first half. I thought in the second half that we ran our offense much better and shared the ball much better as well,” said Hansen. “Also I felt our energy was much better on the defensive side of the ball to be able to hold them to two points in the third quarter and 15 in the half.”
Hansen said the Crusaders disrupted the Knights’ attack in various ways.
“I think we did a much better job of getting out into the passing lanes and we also were able to disrupt their offense a little bit with the half-court trapping we were able to do a little more of that during that half,” he said.
Freshman Max Nosal led the Knights with nine points. Sam Sleister and Jake Ridder added eight each while Lucas Pruss had five.
The Knights split their weekend games as they defeated Lourdes Central Catholic 48-39 on Friday night.
Bergan, 3-3, will play Omaha Roncalli at 12:15 Saturday in the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament.
In junior varsity action, Bergan defeated Lourdes 40-23 and lost to Christian 44-34.
Against Lourdes, Barry Field led the Knights with 13 points, including a trio of 3-point field goals. Jarett Boggs and Nosal added six points apiece and Gavin Logemann contributed four.
Against the Crusaders, Shea Gossett led the way with eight points — all in the third quarter. Nosal and Sleister added seven apiece while Shaye Hoyle and Lucas Pruss contributed five each.
Box Score
Lincoln Christian 10 15 20 19 — 64
Fremont Bergan 10 14 2 13 — 39
Lincoln Christian — Justin Bubak 19, Ashton Carlson 15, Easton Marshbanks 10, Drew Beukelman 7, Schluckbier 6, Gunner Dworak 4, Brady McGerr 3.
Fremont Bergan — Max Nosal 9, Sam Sleister 8, Jake Ridder 8, Lucas Pruss 5, Shaye Hoyle 3, Tyten Vance 2, Shea Gossett 2, Jarett Boggs 2.
Junior Varsity
Lourdes CC 2 8 13 — 23
Bergan 8 15 17 — 40
Bergan — Boggs 6, Sleister 3, Logemann 4, Jared Forsberg 2, Shaye Hoyle 2, Shea Gossett 2, Barry Field 13, Lucas Pruss 2, Max Nosal 6.
Lincoln Christian 15 8 9 12 — 44
Fremont Bergan 12 9 10 3 — 34
Bergan — Boggs 2, Sleister 7, Hoyle 5, Nosal 7, Gossett 8, Pruss 5.