LINCOLN — Justin Bubak and Caleb Canfield combined for 57 points to lift Lincoln Christian to a 63-58 win over Fremont Bergan in boys prep basketball.
Christian led 16-13 after one quarter and 35-30 at the break. Canfield hit six 3-point baskets in the opening half. He finished with 27 points.
Bubak scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the second half.
Grant Frickenstein led Bergan with 25 points and Riley Lindberg contributed 14. Dre Vance had 11, including nine in the second half.
Christian also won the junior varsity game 61-44. Tyten Vance led Bergan with 10 points and She Gossett contributed nine. Lucas Pruss finished with seven.
On Friday night, Bergan defeated Lourdes Central Catholic 46-28. Vance had nine points and Pruss contributed four.
The Bergan varsity will host the Knigth Holiday Classic on Thursday and Friday at Midland University The Knights ill play Pierce at 6 p.m. while Hartington Cedar Catholic will meet South Sioux City at 7:30.
Box Scores
Varsity Game
Bergan 13 17 13 15 — 58
Christian 16 19 11 17 — 63
Bergan — Tyten Vance 3, Dylan Gartner 5, Grant Frickenstein 25, Dre Vance 11, Riley Lindberg 14.
Lincoln Christian — Canfield 27, Langenberg 2, Bubak 30, Kuzak 4.
JV GAMES
Against Christian
Bergan — Tyten Vance 10, Jarett Boggs 4, Spencer Hamilton 2, Alex Painter 3, SHea Gossett 9, AJ Walter 3, Jackson Gilfry 4, Sam Sleister 2, Lucas Pruss 7.
Against Lourdes
Bergan — Vance 9, Boggs 2, Hamilton 3, Painter 3, Gavin Logemann 4, Walter 3, Gilfry 3, Sleister 3, Brenton Pitt 4, Pruss 6, Barry Field 4.