LINCOLN -- Brooke Peltz and Haley Sprackling combined for 26 kills to lift Lincoln East to a 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 win over Fremont High School on Tuesday night.

Peltz finished with 14 kills and 10 digs while Sprackling added 12 kills to help East avenge a loss to the Tigers on Sept. 7 in the Heartland Crossroads Tournament.

Grace Williams, who missed time due to a concussion, returned to the lineup and led the Tigers with eight kills. Kloee Morgan added five kills, three blocks and nine digs.

Sophomore Elise Estudillo contributed five kills and 11 digs. Hannah Wilson had a team-best 19 set assists and added three ace serves and six kills. Ellah Hofer chipped in three kills, three aces and four assists.

The Tigers, 8-7, will look to rebound on Thursday night at Grand Island. FHS will host Norfolk on Oct. 1 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. 

