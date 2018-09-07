LINCOLN — Lincoln East downed Fremont High School 8-1 Thursday in a boys’ tennis dual.
“I knew going into this match that we were facing an uphill battle,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Lincoln East has a solid group of players.”
Sophomore Shane Miller picked up the Tigers’ win when he downed Jacob Whiston 9-8 (9-7) at No. 4 singles. Junior Avery Martin and sophomore Alex Bigsby also had close matches.
Martin fell 9-8 (7-2) to Ben Puente at No. 5 singles while Bigsby lost 8-5 to senior Connor Vandewege at No. 1 singles. Vandewege finished fourth at the Class A state tournament in 2017 at No. 1.
“We had some good moments,” Coach Bigsby said. “Shane Miller managed to win a very close tie-breaker and picked up a big win for him. Alex went up against the player that beat him in state last year and played much better. Despite the loss, I think he found encouragement in the improved result.”
The Tigers host the Fremont Invitational at 8:30 Saturday morning.
FHS Dual
Results
Singles — No. 1 — Connor Vandewege, E, def. Alex Bigsby 8-5. No. 2 — Richard Batelaan, E, def. Justin Pemberton, 8-1. No. 3 — Kyle Givens, E, def. Brennan Callahan, 8-0. No. 4 — Shane Miller, F, def. Jacob Whiston, 9-8 (9-7). No. 5 — Ben Puente, E, def. Avery Martin, 9-8 (7-2). No.. 6 — Jeremy Stock, E, def. Jacob Friedrich, 8-1.
Exhibition — Reese McCracken, E, def. Kayl Ritthaler, 8-1.
Doubles — No. 1 — Vandewege and Stock, E, def. Bigsby and Austin Callahan, 8-3. No. 2 — Givens and Whiston, E, def. Miller and Martin, 8-0. No. 3 — Puente and Batelaan, E, def. B. Callahan and Pemberton, 8-1.
Exhibition — Rajan and McReynolds, E, def. Friedrich and Ritthaler, 8-0.