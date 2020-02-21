Lincoln North Star girls earn an upset win over Fremont

Lincoln North Star won the preview of a girls basketball District A-7 first-round game Friday night with a 61-55 win over Fremont High in both team’s regular-season finale.
The two teams meet again on Tuesday in Fremont to open the district tournament.
North Star trailed 29-27 at the half Friday night but controlled the second half, outscoring the Lady Tigers 34-26 to get the win and end the season with a 9-15 record.
Fremont, which shot just 33% in the game, finished the regular season with a 15-6 record.
Eight players scored for the Gators, which shot 55% from the field, 62% in the second half. Freshman Dyvine Harris led the way for LNS with 14 points and junior Iyshia Breazile added 10 points.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe led five players scoring for FHS with a game-high 27 points. Charli Earth added 11 points in the loss.
Abigayle Krieser pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and Harris added eight. McCabe ended with five rebounds to lead Fremont.
Fremont won the turnover battle, committing eight to North Star’s 14. The Tigers scored 16 points off turnovers to the Gators’ four.
Tuesday’s district opener between the two teams is set for a 6:30 p.m. at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, FREMONT 55
Fremont 14 15 13 13 — 55
Lincoln North Star 12 15 17 17 — 61
Fremont—Golladay 8, McCabe 27, Earth 11, Shepard 3, Bryant 6.
Lincoln North Star—Jaeden Webb 3, Dyvine Harris 14, Sammy Leu 5, Hannah Allick 6, Kylie Shottenkirk 9, Abby Krieser 9, Kinsley Ragland 5, Iyshia Breazile 10.