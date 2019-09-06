Lincoln High edged Fremont High School 5-4 in the Tigers’ first tennis dual of the season on Thursday.
“Despite the loss, this was a good first dual for us as we learned some things about ourselves,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “For the guys that hadn’t played much singles yet, it was good to play a match against someone new and find out what’s working and what isn’t.”
The Tigers and Links split the singles matches, but Lincoln High went 2-1 in doubles play.
“Overall, the dual came down to the doubles matches and the lineup just didn’t stack up in our favor,” Bigsby said. “We needed to pick up two of the three and we just came up short. But we’re trying a new doubles lineup today, so I’m not overly disappointed.”
Junior Alex Bigsby of the Tigers downed Chris Penas-Hull 8-0 at No. 1 singles.
“Alex played a solid singles match to get us on the board first today,” Coach Bigsby said. “He was really hitting his spots well — both on serve and return.”
Avery Martin of the Tigers won at No. 3 before Anthony Siemer beat Nico Sepahpur 9-8 (8) at No. 5.
“Anthony came up with a very big win for us in his singles match tiebreaker,” Bigsby said. “That kept us in the dual, making it 3-3 after singles. It was probably one of the best singles matches he has ever played.”
Fremont’s win in doubles came at No. 3 where Bigsby and Shane Miller beat Walker Wood and Amir Tarkian 8-2.
The Links won the junior varsity dual 9-0.
After a triangular on Friday, the Tigers will host Elkhorn Mount Michael in a dual at 4 Tuesday afternoon.
FHS vs. Lincoln High dual
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Bigsby, F, def. Chris Penas-Hull 8-0. No. 2 — Pablo Souto, L, def. Shane Miller, 8-5. No. 3 — Avery Martin, F, def. Blai Anguera, 2-1 (ret.). No. 4 — Phu Le, L, def. Cameron Indra, 8-3. No. 5 — Anthony Siemer, F, def. Nico Sepahpur, 9-8 (8). No. 6 — Amir Tarkian, L, def. Sebastian Villagomez, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Penas and Souto, L, def. Martin and Siemer, 8-2. No. 2 — Anguera and Sepahpur, L, def. Villagomez and Indra, 8-4. No. 3 — Bigsby and Miller, F, def. Wood and Tarkian, 8-2.
Exhibition Matches
Walker Wood, L, def. Kenan Brodd, 8-2. Lewis Schultz, L, def. Logan Schlautman, 8-3. Gavin Pew, L, def. Schlautman, 8-1. Schultz and Le, L, def. Brodd and Schlautman, 8-3.
Junior Varsity
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Gable, L, def. Wyatt Kreifels, 6-0. No. 2 — Jai Fredrich, L, def. Alex Berry, 6-0. No. 3 — Glenn McChristian, L, def. Eli Martinez, 6-4. No. 4 — Caden Connelly, L, def. Jacob Broeker, 6-2. No. 5 — Alex Nguyen, L, def. Ryan Gallo, 6-2. No. 6 — Elvin Ngueyn, L, def. Reese Franzen, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — LH def. Kreifels and Martinez, score unavailable. No. 2 — LH def. Franzen and Broeker, 6-3. No. 3 — LH def. Berry and Gallo, 6-3.