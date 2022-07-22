Local golfers steal show at North Bend Golf Course

The young golfers of Fremont put on a show at the final event of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour, claiming the top spot in all three age brackets at the North Bend Golf Course Friday.

Recent Fremont graduate Tyler Show matched the best round of the day with a -2, 68, tying Sam Wells for first in the 16+ age division.

Outside of bogeys on the first and tenth holes, Show was locked in. He played each side at one-under with a pair of birdies per side.

Carson Vecera finished in a tie for fourth, shooting a +4, 74. He made the turn at -2, 33, after four birdies and two bogeys within the first nine holes, but played the backside at +6, 41, to fall down the leaderboard. Vecera ended the day with a birdie on the 18th.

Drake Hull cleared the field in the 14-15 age bracket by four strokes, finishing at a one-under 69. The sophomore started the day with a birdie on the opening hole and never looked back, making three birdies on the day to two bogeys and played the backside bogey-free to claim the tournament title.

A pair of Bergan Knights duked it out for the top spot in the boys 12-13 division as Boston Bojanski and Jackson Luebbe each shot +5, 75, to tie for first.

Bojanski netted a pair of birdies mixed with a double bogey while Luebbe pared 13 holes on the afternoon.