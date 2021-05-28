Local talent highlighted at 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic

The 14th Annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Saturday, June 19 at the Wikert Event Center at Midland.

Both games will feature a heaping portion of local talent.

Bergan’s Lauren Baker will reunite with coach Nate Pribnow on the light team along with North Bend Central’s Cierra Kluthe.

In the boys game, a trio of Logan View players—Garrett Kriete, Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson—will get a double dose of the Scheef family as light team’s coaching staff is comprised of the father/son coaching duo of Wahoo’s Kevin Scheef and the Raider’s Jake Scheef.

Yutan’s Brady Timm is also a member of the light roster.

The dark roster features Arlington’s Aidan Foreman and North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld.

The girls will tip-off first at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for Adults, and $3 for Students. Children 12-under get in for free. This is a masked event.

Rosters

Girls

Dark:

Caragan Tietz, BRLD