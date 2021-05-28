Local talent highlighted at 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic

The 14th Annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Saturday, June 19 at the Wikert Event Center at Midland.
Both games will feature a heaping portion of local talent.
Bergan’s Lauren Baker will reunite with coach Nate Pribnow on the light team along with North Bend Central’s Cierra Kluthe.
In the boys game, a trio of Logan View players—Garrett Kriete, Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson—will get a double dose of the Scheef family as light team’s coaching staff is comprised of the father/son coaching duo of Wahoo’s Kevin Scheef and the Raider’s Jake Scheef.
Yutan’s Brady Timm is also a member of the light roster.
The dark roster features Arlington’s Aidan Foreman and North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld.
The girls will tip-off first at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 for Adults, and $3 for Students. Children 12-under get in for free. This is a masked event.
Rosters
Girls
Dark:
Caragan Tietz, BRLD
Isabel Freemont, BRLD
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer
Reece Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer
Kharissa Eddie, Wahoo
Riley Pokorny, Howells-Dodge
Cassie Pieper, Howells-Dodge
Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead
Coaches: Rod Peters, BRLD, Taylor Shepard, West Point-Beemer
Light:
Lauren Baker, Bergan
Kelsie Sears, Wahoo
Ashley Ostrand, Pender
Cierra Kluthe, North Bend Central
Zoey Lehmkuhl, Pender
Toni Greenfield, Wahoo
Rachel Groth, West Point-Beemer
Abbie Anderson, Fort Calhoun
Coaches: Linda Walker- Wahoo, Nate Pribnow- Archbishop Bergan
Boys
Dark:
Lucas Vogt- BRLD
Gunnar Ray- Oakland/Craig
Colton Uhing- Elkhorn
Jaxon Wietfeld- North Bend Central
Brant Hilzendeger- Fort Calhoun
Kolten Cada- Wahoo Neumann
Bailey LaCroix- Mead
Ben Ulrich- GACC
Jaron Meyer- Oakland-Craig
Hunter Pickworth- Mead
Aiden Foreman- Arlington
Coaches: Cory Meyer- BRLD, Aaron Meyer- Oakland-Craig
Light:
Trevor Kasischke- Wahoo
Garrett Kriete- LVSS
Brady Timm- Yutan
Carson Roubicek- DC West
Riley Hoetfelker- LVSS
Kyle Marick- DC West
Aiden Lindley -Ashland-Greenwood
Triston Keeney- Wahoo
Connor Larson- LVSS
Jacob Tomcak- Howells- Dodge
Silas Hughes- Bennington
Coaches: Kevin Scheef- Wahoo, Jake Scheef- Logan View/Scribner-Snyder