 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local talent highlighted at 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic
0 comments

Local talent highlighted at 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_031221_Yutan BBB_p2.jpg

Yutan senior Brady Timm celebrates the Chieftain's 49-47 win over BRLD in the Class C-2 semifinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Timm, who finished with 18 points, made the game-winning basket with 2.2 seconds left.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The 14th Annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Saturday, June 19 at the Wikert Event Center at Midland.

Both games will feature a heaping portion of local talent.

Bergan’s Lauren Baker will reunite with coach Nate Pribnow on the light team along with North Bend Central’s Cierra Kluthe.

In the boys game, a trio of Logan View players—Garrett Kriete, Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson—will get a double dose of the Scheef family as light team’s coaching staff is comprised of the father/son coaching duo of Wahoo’s Kevin Scheef and the Raider’s Jake Scheef.

Yutan’s Brady Timm is also a member of the light roster.

The dark roster features Arlington’s Aidan Foreman and North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld.

The girls will tip-off first at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for Adults, and $3 for Students. Children 12-under get in for free. This is a masked event.

Rosters

Girls

Dark:

Caragan Tietz, BRLD

Isabel Freemont, BRLD

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer

Reece Snodgrass, West Point-Beemer

Kharissa Eddie, Wahoo

Riley Pokorny, Howells-Dodge

Cassie Pieper, Howells-Dodge

Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead

Coaches: Rod Peters, BRLD, Taylor Shepard, West Point-Beemer

Light:

Lauren Baker, Bergan

Kelsie Sears, Wahoo

Ashley Ostrand, Pender

Cierra Kluthe, North Bend Central

Zoey Lehmkuhl, Pender

Toni Greenfield, Wahoo

Rachel Groth, West Point-Beemer

Abbie Anderson, Fort Calhoun

Coaches: Linda Walker- Wahoo, Nate Pribnow- Archbishop Bergan

Boys

Dark:

Lucas Vogt- BRLD

Gunnar Ray- Oakland/Craig

Colton Uhing- Elkhorn

Jaxon Wietfeld- North Bend Central

Brant Hilzendeger- Fort Calhoun

Kolten Cada- Wahoo Neumann

Bailey LaCroix- Mead

Ben Ulrich- GACC

Jaron Meyer- Oakland-Craig

Hunter Pickworth- Mead

Aiden Foreman- Arlington

Coaches: Cory Meyer- BRLD, Aaron Meyer- Oakland-Craig

Light:

Trevor Kasischke- Wahoo

Garrett Kriete- LVSS

Brady Timm- Yutan

Carson Roubicek- DC West

Riley Hoetfelker- LVSS

Kyle Marick- DC West

Aiden Lindley -Ashland-Greenwood

Triston Keeney- Wahoo

Connor Larson- LVSS

Jacob Tomcak- Howells- Dodge

Silas Hughes- Bennington

Coaches: Kevin Scheef- Wahoo, Jake Scheef- Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News